Cinnaholic, source of customizable vegan treats, is now offering specialty desserts for the winter season.

The brunch-inspired rolls include:

Banana Pancakes Roll – Indulge in Cinnaholic’s signature Old Skool roll, topped with pancake frosting, banana bread bites, fresh banana slices, blueberries and a dusting of powdered sugar. Average price: $7.50

Coffee Cake Roll – Cinnaholic is offering a cinnamon sugar-covered roll layered with cinnamon frosting, cinnadoodle bites, streusel topping, homemade cinnamon drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. Average price: $6.50

As always, Cinnaholic’s treats are 100% dairy-, lactose-, egg-, and animal product-free, allowing everyone to indulge in the sweet treats.

