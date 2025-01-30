Snackers often reach for the salty crunch of their favorite chips when they feel peckish. With the chip aisle increasingly crowded, producers have to work harder than ever to draw a consumer’s eyes as well as their dollars. By coming out with on-trend, innovative flavors that both tempt ever-changing palate preferences and promise a novel snacking experience, snack purveyors maximize their chances of being a shopper’s snack of choice.

Market data

According to data from Circana (Chicago), salty-snack sales—both in terms of total dollars pulled in by the column’s top performers, and the unit sales—were relatively flat for the 52-week period ending December 1, 2024. The category’s total pull-in for the period hit $42.2 billion in dollar sales (up just 1.1% compared to the previous period), and its unit sales of 11.5 billion represented just a 0.1% decline.





However, potato chips fared a little bit better than the parent category. The subcategory brought in $11.7 billion, or more than 25% of the overall salty snacks category, and achieved a unit sales number of 3.7 billion, or 1.7% more than the previous period. The brand leaders in the subcategory were:

Frito-Lay ’s Lays: $4.4 billion, a 0.8% increase

’s Lays: $4.4 billion, a 0.8% increase Ruffles, another Frito-Lay holding: $2 billion, a 0.7% increase

Pringles, a Kellanova brand: $1.5 billion, a 2.1% gain

None of the potato-chip subcategory leaders saw a loss for the year-long period. However, Miss Vickie’s chip brand might have pulled in a somewhat modest total in dollar sales ($101 million) when compared to the above powerhouse companies, but that figure represents a notable increase of 113.2% compared to the previous 52-week stretch.

Apple chips sales, frankly speaking, did not perform as well. The subcategory only pulled in about $23.9 million, a painful 20.2% loss compared to the previous year-long period. Other notable companies seeing losses:

Bare : its $16.8 million sales constituted a 30.9% loss

: its $16.8 million sales constituted a 30.9% loss Seneca : $2.3 million, a loss of 9.2%

: $2.3 million, a loss of 9.2% Gourmet Nut: $161,043, a 61.3% loss

However, some apple-chip producers did have some good news for the year. Rind hit $2.3 million for the category, which stacks up to a 1,526.6% increase. Also, Northwest Delights hit a modest $49,907 in sales, which amounts to a 9.1% increase for the year.

Looking back

Melissa Price, senior director of snacks marketing for Campbell’s Kettle Brand and Cape Cod chips, says while the chip category performed relatively well over the past 12-month period, among the top performers were a type of chip that delivers an extra crunch.

“The kettle chip category growth exceeds the growth of the potato chip category,” Price claims. “Kettle Brand is the No. 2 brand in the kettle chip category. We are bullish in our outlook for the new year and will continue deliver bold new flavors that satisfy our consumers interests and cravings.”

Eliza Coteng, director of innovation marketing with Kellanova Away From Home, notes a continuing interest in flavor-forward snacking, especially in the chips category.

“Consumers have consistently shown a strong preference for bold flavors in shareable formats,” she remarks. “For example, spicy and complex profiles resonate with younger demographics—42% of consumers aged 18-34 prefer bold, spicy flavors. Pringles has really leaned into these trends with flavor innovations such as Pringles x Hot Ones and Pringles Hot Honey.”

Price agrees that consumers are looking for snacks that provide novel experiences, especially the younger set.

“We’re seeing consumers seek bold, culinary-inspired flavors, especially among the Millennial and Gen Z snacking population, which tends to skew toward more global flavors,” she states. “This is an insight we’re excited to continue to lean into as we have with past flavors.”

Bob Zender, director of marketing for upstart chip brand Uglies, notes he has observed consumers also more than ever are interested in chips that are better-for-you, and better for the planet.

“There is a continued increase in interest in better for you and sustainable brands,” he states. “Brands like Uglies Kettle Chips that help farmers and reduce food waste while offering gluten-free recipes and non-GMO project verified ingredients are definitely gaining more attention on shelf.”

Chip producers have introduced numerous product innovations over the past year in attempts to keep things exciting for snackers, often with flavors that layer multiple notes. Coteng, for example, points out several launches in the Pringles portfolio. In addition to the above-mentioned Pringles Hot Honey (a mix of sweet and spicy) and Pringles Hot Ones (various tastes modeled on the hot sauce brand’s wares), they also launched:

Pringles Everything Bagel, flavored with the seasoning blend associated with the breakfast baked item

Pringles Chili Cheese Fries, pairing nacho cheese and chili tastes

“These innovations highlight our focus on offering a wide range of flavors that cater to evolving consumer tastes, particularly the growing demand for bold, spicy, and unique flavor combinations,” Coteng remarks.

Products offering a blend of sweet and savory notes continue to draw attention and dollars, and chips are no exception. Uglies, for example, expanded its Sweets line of sweet potato chip line with additional varieties, both keeping in line with its upcycled ingredient mission.

“The new flavors are Spicy BBQ and Hot Honey and are gaining rave reviews,” Zender boasts. “Both flavors are proudly Upcycled Certified and squarely on trend with their deliciously ‘swicy’ recipes.”

Looking ahead

With consumer tastes and preferences constantly evolving, producers work diligently to maintain perspective. According to Liz Lock, director of business insights and category management with Kellanova Away from Home, her company invests in an arsenal of tools to stay on top of what’s current, and what might be down the road.

“Kellanova uses a combination of both qualitative and quantitative tools to keep up with the latest consumer preferences and behaviors,” she shares, “including syndicated trend resources, food and flavor trends monitoring, social media feedback, consumer immersions, and ethnographies, brand health tracking, consumer buying, eating, and snacking panels, custom surveys and point of sales data trends.”

Price says that on the heels of Kettle Brand’s 2024 product innovations (including the Southern-inspired Spicy Pimento Cheese and the ‘swicy’ Korean flavor Gochujang), the coming year will bring more tastes to track.

“What we love about our kettle chips is that they are the perfect canvas to hold flavor,” she says. “We will continue to innovate new flavor combinations to meet consumer demands and attract new customers to our brand. We have some fun and bold flavors tapping culinary inspiration coming in 2025 as well exploring the return of fan favorites with relevant twists that we can’t wait to share.”

According to Caitlyn Wacker, Kellanova Away From Home’s director of portfolio marketing, market watchers should keep an eye out for adventurous, playful flavors from the company.

“Pringles Miller Beer Can Chicken will be available in May 2025—this new LTO flavor is super unique and fun,” Wacker states. “The spot-on flavor combines the crisp aroma of hops with roasted chicken notes, creating a savory, grill-inspired taste.”

Wacker adds that in the near future, current trends are most likely to continue, and producers should expect to deliver items that fulfil snackers’ interest in novel, adventurous tastes.

“Consumers are looking to level up their snack experience and are continuing to expect more from food including intriguing flavors and easy on-the-go options,” she muses. “Kellanova strives to meet the needs of current and future trends with its product assortment and hopes to continue offering game-changing incremental innovation in the space.”