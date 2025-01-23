Zingerman's Community of Businesses, including the Deli, Roadhouse, Bakehouse, and its event venue, Cornman Farms, are offering events and specials to celebrate both Valentine's Day and The Big Game in February. Zingerman's is primarily based in the Ann Arbor, MI area but sells its baked goods online as well.

Big Game Day specials:

Lions-Themed Game Day Treats from Zingerman’s Bakehouse : Zingerman’s Bakehouse is offering Lions-themed treats through Sunday, February 9, including decorated sugar cookies and vanilla and chocolate cupcakes with Honolulu blue and silver sprinkles.

Cornman Farms Game Day Catering: Cornman Farms will be offering a special Game Day menu available for pickup on Sunday, February 9 , with options including Zingerman's Creamery Pimento Cheese, BBQ Meatballs, Potato Salad, Street Corn Soup, Meadow Lark Kale Salad, Housemade Brat Kit, Roast Beef Sandwich Kit, Frozen Chocolate Fondant and Bakehouse Detroit Lions cookie. Orders can be placed here , for pickup anytime between 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the farmhouse.

Game Day Zingerman's Deli Sandwiches: Cater from Zingerman's Deli for big game day watch parties, with options including the Deli Sandwich Basket, Deli At Your Door and Wendy's Watching the Bottom Line. Orders can be placed here.

Valentine's Day specials:

Pre-Fix Valentine’s Day Menu at Zingerman's Roadhouse : Available all weekend (February 14-16), Chef Bob Bennett has created a special three-course Valentine’s Day menu for two to enjoy. Dishes include choice of appetizer, entree such as Spiced Roasted Duck or North Carolina Striped Bass, and dessert including Chocolate Waffles and Roses Chocolate Cake. Consumers can find the full menu here, available for $115 for two or a la carte, and reservations can be made here

BAKE! Kids' Valentine's Day Class: On February 14 at 1:30 pm, Zingerman's BAKE school is hosting a class for kids to learn how to make New York-style thin crust pizza and decorate sugar cookies with fondant. The two-hour class includes a pizza to take home, extra dough, and decorated cookies to share with someone special. Tickets can be booked here for $50/child, for ages 13 and up.

Zingerman's Bakehouse Specials: Offering Valentine's Day themed baked goods, including Heart-Shaped Sugar Cookies available through February 14, and Roses Cakes made with chocolate cake and strawberry buttercream filling with hand-piped pink buttercream rosettes available all February long. Orders can be placed here for pickup.

Custom truffle gift boxes from Zingerman's Deli: Available for pickup at Zingerman's Deli or for local delivery, these boxes include selections from Chocolat Moderne (NYC), Grocer's Daughter (Empire, MI), J Patrice (Ann Arbor, MI), and Michel Cluizel (France). Boxes range from $8.00 for two pieces to $86.40 for 24 pieces, and orders can be placed here.

Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Event at Zingerman's Greyline: Zingerman's Deli will be hosting an in-person event at Greyline on Valentine's Day, filled with wine, cheeses and chocolate.

