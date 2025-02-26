has launched its newest flavor innovation: Hot Honey. Blending the familiar, flaky texture of Ritz with a rich, hot honey taste, the new flavor serves as a creative base for endless toppings, the brand says.

“We’re always looking for new ways to surprise and delight our fans, and Hot Honey delivers a flavor combination that’s both bold and delicious,” says Steven Saenen, Ritz VP of marketing. “The sweet heat profile brings a unique twist to our classic cracker, and we can’t wait for people to try it!”

Ritz Hot Honey is the brand's latest innovative foray into spicy flavors, but not the first. The news comes on the heels of the recently announced Ritz Bits Spicy Queso and last year’s introduction of Ritz Toasted Chips Sweet Habanero. For those looking to add more heat to their snack cabinet, Ritz Hot Honey crackers will be available in 13.7-oz boxes at major food retailers nationwide, along with the full suite of the Ritz brand’s spicy offerings.

