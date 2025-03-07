Paris Baguette, the "neighborhood bakery café," is ushering in spring with a collection of treats featuring Nutella. The chocolate hazelnut spread has returned to Paris Baguette in a range of new pastries, from indulgent sweets including layer cake, croissants, and more.

"Our guests have been eagerly awaiting the return of Nutella, and this year, we're raising the stakes with a tempting array of both new additions and returning favorites," says Cathy Chavanet, chief marketing officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Whether it's enjoying a cake slice layered with Nutella, biting into a Nutella stuffed croissant, or sipping on a Nutella Latte, our new lineup of chocolate hazelnut treats will make every spring day feel extra special!"

Paris Baguette's Nutella bakery menu includes:

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with Nutella: Layers of decadent vanilla sponge cake filled with Nutella and chocolate hazelnut soft cream, garnished with Nutella chocolate swirls; also available in slices

Croissant Doughnut with Nutella: Flaky croissant doughnut filled with chocolate hazelnut custard and topped with Nutella and crisp chocolate pearls

Croissant with Nutella: A flaky, all butter croissant filled and topped with Nutella

Pizzetta with Raspberry & Nutella: Paris Baguette's signature pizzetta dough baked with a layer of sweet custard and finished with Nutella and raspberry preserves

Custard Tart with Strawberry & Nutella: Buttery tart shell layered with sweet custard and Nutella, decorated with soft cream and fresh strawberries

Additional spring menu items

Additional sweet and savory bites are taking over the Paris Baguette spring menu, including a buffalo chicken lineup, featuring the new Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese, and the return of the Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Pizzetta, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, and Buffalo Chicken Salad. Paris Baguette is also introducing pKing Cream and Mochi Milk and Cereal Donuts. The King Cream variety is filled with milk cream custard, iced in white chocolate and topped with fruity cereal.

Handcrafted St. Patrick's Day desserts

Paris Baguette will offer a St. Patrick's Day spread with a festive collection of treats, available through March 17:

St. Paddy's Mochi Doughnut: Mochi doughnut topped with vanilla icing and St. Paddy's sprinkles

St. Paddy's King Cream Doughnut: Paris Baguette's signature King Cream Doughnut filled with sweet vanilla custard and adorned with white chocolate and St. Paddy's sprinkles

St. Paddy's Rainbow Cake: Six layers of rainbow sponge cake filled with cream cheese icing and decorated with soft cream and fresh berries

