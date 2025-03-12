IHOP has announced its March Pancake of the Month flavor: Bananas Foster.

Each order is served with four buttermilk pancakes filled with fresh sliced bananas, topped with banana slices and Foster sauce. Patrons can choose to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for more indulgence. The suggested retail price varies by location, but in New York City, the pancake stack retails for $10.00.

Consumers can also choose to order the pancakes as a combo with two pancakes, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two "eggs your way" and hash browns. The SRP again varies by location, but in NYC is $18.49.

