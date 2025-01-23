SNAXPO25, held by SNAC International, will take place March 30 - April 1 at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, FL. Early registration rates end on Friday, January 24, and attendees can register here.

The conference has announced its main stage speakers, including:

Jim Larrañaga, retired University of Miami men's basketball coach: Building Winning Teams: Leadership Lessons from Coach Jim Larrañaga

Jim Larrañaga is one of the all-time winningest coaches in the history of men’s college basketball. Having coached for over 50 years, he retired as the coach of the University of Miami men’s basketball team in December 2024. Coach Larrañaga shocked the college basketball world in 2006 by leading the 11th-seeded George Mason Patriots to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, defeating the top-seeded UConn Huskies before losing to the eventual national champion Florida Gators in the national semifinals.

In doing so, he became the first coach at a mid-major school to take his team to the Final Four in 27 years and earned an at-large berth for a Colonial Athletic Association team for the first time in 20 years. Along the way, he led Mason to a school record in wins, the school's first-ever national ranking, George Mason's first-ever appearance in the Top 10, and the school's first wins over Top 10 teams.

In 2011, Coach Larrañaga assumed the head coaching position at Miami, where he developed a perennially strong program that advanced to the school’s first-ever basketball Final Four in 2023. Over his career he has won the AP, Naismith, USBWA, and multiple conference Coach of the Year honors. He is the only coach in college basketball to win more than 100 conference games at 3 different Division 1 schools.

Aside from the X’s and O’s of basketball, Coach Larrañaga is renowned for his ability to build teams and establish commitment among his players. It is this wisdom that he will bring to our stage at SNAXPO, as he helps translate for us how the strategies he employed as a championship coach can be applied to the corporate environment.

Sally Lyons Wyatt, EVP and practice leader for Circana's CPG division: Snack Industry Overview

Longtime SNAC International collaborator Wyatt will present an informative overview of the current state of the snack category. A great complement to all the other offerings of SNAXPO, Wyatt's insights are a can’t-miss feature of this important industry gathering, the conference says.

View the full SNAXPO25 schedule here.

