CPK turns 'mid-life crisis' into 40th birthday celebration

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the casual dining restaurant brand, is marking 40 years of culinary delights with an celebration that’s full of surprises. From guest-favorite dishes making a return to an upgraded Thank You Card promotion that rewards every guest, CPK is ushering in its next era with a little help from former employee: superfan and actor Busy Philipps.

CPK's take on turning 40

Earlier this week, CPK feigned a mid-life crisis ahead of turning 40, debuting “new branding” across all digital channels. Inspired by streetwear fashion and culture to stay fresh with today’s consumers, the holistic but fake brand was brought to life through videos, graphics, and images, leaving everyone wondering what was truly going on. Now, thanks to Philipps, CPK revealed its true perspective, “We’re 40 & Fine with It!” Through this mockumentary style video, Philipps leads the brand to embrace this milestone.

“I’ve been a huge fan of CPK ever since I worked there as a hostess back in the day, so of course I was thrilled to help them celebrate this incredible anniversary,” says Philipps. “My job was to remind CPK that at 40 years old, there’s no need for reinvention. Their legacy and continued leadership of creating incredible flavors and lasting memories is exactly what will keep people of all ages loving the brand for many years to come.”

New seasonal menu

Now fully embracing 40 years and counting, CPK is also bringing back a limited-time menu of some of its dishes from the past four decades. These items were hand-selected by CPK guests, team members, Executive Chef Paul Pszybylski, and even CPK’s founders, Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax. Now through May 19, guests can enjoy these classic flavors, whether to relive cherished memories or discover new favorites:

(Founders’ Pick) Rosemary Roasted Potato & Grilled Chicken Pizza: CPK’s zesty lemon cream sauce, grilled chicken, roasted Yukon gold potatoes, Mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses, all crowned with fresh rosemary and wild Greek oregano.

(Chef Paul’s Pick) Chicken Milanese: Crispy panko-crusted chicken breast, served with fresh arugula and housemade checca sauce, and finished with shaved Parmesan and fresh lemon. Prefer a twist? Chef Paul’s version features a rich tomato basil sauce.

(Team Members’ Pick) Waldorf Chicken Salad: A mix of field greens, grilled chicken, red grapes, Granny Smith apples, celery, candied walnuts, and Gorgonzola, tossed in guests' choice of Dijon balsamic vinaigrette or blue cheese dressing.

(Guests’ Pick) Tortilla Spring Rolls: Hand-rolled flour tortillas stuffed with a choice of Baja Chicken, Thai Chicken, or Mediterranean, baked in CPK's signature pizza oven.

Thank You card promotion

Now through May 11, every adult guest – whether dining in restaurant or for takeout or delivery – receives a Thank You Card containing a hidden prize to be revealed at their next visit. From CPK meal discounts to gift cards at major brands and cash prizes up to $40,000, every guest is a winner. New to the program this year, CPK is offering a digital second chance to win. By scanning the QR code on their card, guests can join CPK rewards to score an instant $5 bonus and a chance to win a five-day cruise getaway.

Through June 8, guests can visit any full-service CPK location with their unopened Thank You Card to have their prize revealed by a restaurant manager. For more information on the Thank You Card program, click here.

“The CPK future is brighter than ever,” says Jeff Warne, CEO and chairman of the board of directors at California Pizza Kitchen. “Today we celebrate our 40 year legacy thanks to the loyalty and passion of our guests, and the incredible dedication of our teams. With the strength of this lasting foundation, our ambitions have never been bigger and we are committed to serving up another epic 40 years for generations of guests.”

