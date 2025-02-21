In honor of National Breakup Day on Feb. 21, Insomnia Cookies, the brand known for serving warm cookies and ice cream all day and late into the night, is offering to turn the heartbreak of its most loyal customers into heart-bake.

Last year, Insomnia’s It’s Not Me, It’s You pack helped Insomniacs break up with their partners. This year, instead of baking up your breakup, the late-night bakery wants to send a warm hug to its patrons whose flings have crumbled post-Valentine’s Day. As one door closes, another box is opening with Insomnia’s Break-Up 12-pack—the gift for sending to a friend who’s “too hot for them” this National Breakup Day.

The limited-edition pack is now available through Sunday, February 23. Plus, Insomniacs can obtain free delivery on orders $15+ with the code JUST4U beginning Friday, February 21 through Sunday, March 2.

Product description: