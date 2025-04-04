SNAXPO announces winners of Flavor Showdown

At this year's SNAXPO25, hosted by SNAC International, the annual Flavor Showdown event featured 10 of the industry’s leading seasoning suppliers battling it out for the SNAXPO Flavor of the Year Awards.

During the highly anticipated Flavor Showdown, seasoning companies were able to demonstrate their formidable capabilities by creating specially seasoned snacks. Attendees of the show were invited to visit the Flavor Showdown pavilion, taste all the entries, and cast their ballot for the best of the best.

Elite Spice won the Sweet Flavor of the Year Award with their Lemon Poppy Chow flavor, and Chesapeake Spice won the Savory Category with its Bacon Jam flavor.

Finalists for the Sweet Category included Chesapeake Spice’s Blueberry Cobbler (2nd place) and Land O’Lakes’ Vanilla Sea Salted Caramel Frappé (3rd place). Finalists for the Savory Category included Elite Spice’s Hot Honey Pizza (2nd place) and Kerry’s Hawaiian BBQ (3rd place).

