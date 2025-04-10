Snack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsBetter-For-YouChips

That's it. launches Organic Fruit Crunchables

The clean-label toddler snack is made with 100% real whole fruit.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of That's it.

April 10, 2025

That’s it., makers of BFY fruit bars, is shaking up the toddler aisle with the nationwide launch of Organic Fruit Crunchables, now available in Walmart stores across the U.S.  

That’s it. is aiming to make snack choices easier for parents with Organic Fruit Crunchables—a real fruit snack made with just 1–2 ingredients: 100% real whole fruit and no added sugars, juices, purees, concentrates, artificial colors,  flavors, or dyes.  

“Today’s modern parents are looking for clean, simple ingredients they can trust,” said Katie Eshuys, president of That’s it. “We’re proud to launch Organic Fruit Crunchables in partnership with Walmart,  who shares our commitment to making better choices more accessible for families everywhere. Together,  we set out to create something that meets those needs without compromising on taste, convenience, or nutrition.”  

In addition to being made with real fruit, Organic Fruit Crunchables are free from the top 12 allergens, offering a more inclusive choice for families. Approximately 8% of children under age five in the U.S. are affected by food allergies. The launch also comes as synthetic dyes such as Red 40 and Red 3 face increasing regulatory scrutiny and have already been banned in several states and K–12 school systems due to health concerns.  

That’s it. has long emphasized ingredient transparency, with packaging that clearly lists ingredients on both the front and back. “We’ve listed our ingredients on both sides of our packaging since we first launched in Los Angeles farmers markets in 2012,” says Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder and CEO of That’s  it. “It’s encouraging to see the FDA now proposing to make this standard. Clear, honest labeling should be the norm—not the exception—especially when it comes to snacks for kids and toddlers.”  

According to the That’s it. Snacking Trends Survey, nearly 80% of registered dietitians believe healthy snacking habits should begin in toddlerhood, and 94% agree that increasing fruit and vegetable intake should be a top priority at every age. These principles have guided That’s it. from day one. In 2024 alone, the brand delivered over 200 million fruit servings and is on track to reach a quarter of a billion by the end of 2025.   

Organic Fruit Crunchables are now available at Walmart stores nationwide in Apple + Strawberry and Apple + Cinnamon flavors. The product is also available at Sam’s Club, Amazon, and thatsitfruit.com.  

KEYWORDS: Children's snacks That's it. Walmart

