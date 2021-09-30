Company: Ingredion

www.ingredion.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Ingredion Incorporated, a global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, has announced a revolutionary new line of ultra-performance pulse-based ingredient solutions with pristine taste, nutrition, and functionality to help manufacturers deliver on increasing consumer demand for plant protein-rich food in the U.S. and Canada, with other regions to follow.

The first of many innovations in the new Prista line, HOMECRAFT Prista P 101 pea flour, VITESSENCE Prista P 155 pea protein concentrate and VITESSENCE Prista P 360 faba bean protein concentrate facilitate the inclusion of plant protein into more applications, including instant and ready-to-eat (RTE) products to help brands heighten consumer appeal.

The new ultra-performance Prista pulse ingredients, manufactured via a proprietary deflavoring process by Ingredion, empower food and beverage manufacturers to develop great-tasting, protein-enhanced brands without the off-flavors inherent in conventional dry-milled pulse ingredients. In formulations evaluated by a trained descriptive analysis panel, the innovative new ingredients impart improved sensory attributes and a cleaner flavor profile, reducing the bitter taste and raw plant flavor associated with conventional pulses.

The ultra-performance pulse concentrates and flours allow manufacturers to formulate products where low microbial levels are critical, such as instant beverages and RTE applications. In baked goods, snacks, pasta, and batters and breading, these pulses, due to the ingredients improved flavor, can be used at a higher use level than conventional pulse ingredients for more grams of plant protein.

Labeled simply as “pea flour,” “pea protein,” or “faba bean protein,” the ingredients offer non-GMO assurance and are free from regulated allergens (e.g., gluten and soy), making ultra-performance Prista pulses a great option for plant-based, clean label, low-fat, reduced-fat, better-for-you, and keto-friendly formulations.

“The launch of ultra-performance Prista concentrates and flours is one of the many ways Ingredion is delivering on its strategic investments to accelerate plant-based protein growth,” said Michael Natale, Ingredion’s global growth platform leader, Plant-Based Proteins. “The new pulse proteins are the first of many product introductions coming out of our new Canadian facility in Vanscoy, Saskatchewan, demonstrating the capabilities and potential of our unique deflavoring process.”

“Purpose-built to break through taste and use level barriers, our new line of ultra-performance Prista pulse ingredients enables our customers to bring to market more of the plant-based protein products consumers want,” said Yadu Dar, Ingredion’s business director, Plant-Based Proteins in the U.S. and Canada. “Made possible by our proprietary technology, we are excited to introduce these innovative ingredients to brands in the food, beverage and pet food markets.”

Sourced in North America and manufactured by Ingredion without using chemicals, additives or generating wastewater, the new pulse ingredients can help manufacturers boost the success of their products as transparency, traceability and sustainability become increasingly important to consumers. Sustainable in nature, pulses use significantly less non-renewable energy and water relative to other crops.

HOMECRAFT Prista P 101 pea flour provides 12 percent protein on a dry basis in addition to fiber and micronutrients. With a lower overall chalky/powdery texture and a higher savory flavor, the ingredient is ideal for gluten-free or enriched bakery products, and better-for-you snacks. VITESSENCE Prista P 155 pea protein concentrate offers 55 percent protein on a dry basis and can be used in bakery, traditional, and alternative dairy and ready-to-mix beverages. With 60 percent protein on a dry basis and a lower overall bitter taste, VITESSENC® Prista P 360 faba bean concentrate is best suited for baked goods, beverages, and traditional and alternative dairy.

The experts at Ingredion’s Idea Labs innovation centers use science-based problem solving to create ingredient solutions and systems to improve the texture, stability, consistency, nutritional profile, and shelf appeal of food and beverage products. Whether the goal is to create a breakthrough brand with a consumer-friendly label or improve sensory attributes, Ingredion’s broad portfolio has a solution to fit every product need.

To learn more about Ingredion’s full plant-based protein portfolio, including VITESSENCE Prista P pulse proteins and HOMECRAFT Prista P flours, to request a sample or to find out how Ingredion’s technical, sensory, CULINOLOGY and applications teams help developers create trend-connected, appealing food and beverages, contact Ingredion at +1-800-713-0208 or na.marketing@ingredion.com, visit www.ingredion.com, or chat with one of its SOLUTION GURUS.



