One of the best parts of my job is traveling around this great country to visit with snack and bakery companies, some of which have helped define this industry for over a century. I’m always humbled to hear their pioneering stories of perseverance and success—and honored with the privilege of telling their stories to the world.

An industry can see dramatic change over the course of a century. Starting in the late 1800s, in the wake of the Industrial Revolution and ongoing population migration to major urban areas, innovations in the industrial-scale equipment market catalyzed significant snack and baking industry growth.

That’s when industry trade journals like Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery began to support the industry through coverage of supply-chain necessities and business intelligence (“Snack Food” magazine, as it was known back then, got its start in 1911, with the “Wholesale Bakery” portion of our coverage added a few decades ago).

Considering the ground we’ve covered over the past 100-plus years—and even the past decade—we’d love to hear from you regarding how Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery is doing to support your business needs. How does Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery help you in your work? Which areas of our coverage do you like and why? Where can we do better? Please take a brief minute or so to send us a note. We’d also love to hear your thoughts on where we are as an industry—and where we’re headed. Thank you so much. We look forward to connecting soon.