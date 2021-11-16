SunChips has announced its partnership with design expert and Emmy-nominated television host Bobby Berk on a new virtual art contest: SunChips Art Seen. Part of SunChips' recently launched "Be Your Own Wave" campaign, the brand's first national campaign in four years, SunChips Art Seen hones in to celebrate individuality and originality among artists.

Through Art Seen, SunChips and Berk are giving artists, writers, and creators a new platform for their art to be "seen"—over 12 million times!—particularly following almost two years of pandemic-related restrictions that left many without traditional venues to showcase their work. From watercolor to digital lettering, all types of artists are encouraged to enter now through November 28, 2021. Of those entries, Berk and SunChips will select five to each take home a $10,000 cash prize, plus have a painted mural replicate their work, placement of their art in SunChips sponsored advertising on the brand's social channels, and on SunChips.com—where consumers will be able to link directly to an artist's personal website to engage and shop.

"I'm so proud to be partnering with SunChips, a brand encouraging people to unapologetically be themselves and let the power of their individuality shine," said Berk. "Over the course of my design career, I have been so inspired by people who are able to express themselves through different means of visual art. There are so many brilliant artists who deserve to have their work on display for the world to see, and I'm thrilled to play a small role in making that happen."

"SunChips has been one of Frito-Lay's fastest growing brands and, to say thank you, we want to give back to our fans who have embraced and supported our individuality throughout the years," said Ciara Dilley, Frito-Lay vice president of marketing. "SunChips' Art Seen contest is a way to spotlight everyday people who bring their own unique perspectives to life through their art, and, in turn, help make the world a brighter place. We couldn't think of a better partner to help us do this than Bobby. He's not only someone with a keen eye for design, but, more importantly, a champion for letting your true self shine through."

For more information and rules on submitting artwork for the SunChips Art Seen, visit www.SunChips.com/ArtSeen and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.