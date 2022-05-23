Bob’s Red Mill has added two new vice presidents to its executive team, in the critical areas of supply chain management and human resources, to help navigate the brand’s continued growth and nurture the company’s employee-ownership culture.

Meghan Keeley has been promoted to vice president of supply chain after seven years as director of quality assurance, where she elevated production and manufacturing processes, including advancing the existing food safety program to the next level by obtaining ongoing certification under Global Food Safety Initiative standards. Prior to Bob’s, she worked for pioneering organic food company Amy’s Kitchen and Pacific Northwest fruit and vegetable processor RainSweet. In her new role, Meghan oversees supply chain, quality assurance and sustainability, ensuring high quality products are managed from field to table.

Joining Bob’s Red Mill after working as a consultant with the company for several years, Cheryl Collins has been named vice president of people, leading the human resources department as part of an overarching focus on employee experience. Collins has 15+ years’ experience building and nurturing organizational cultures, including more than six years with Ninkasi Brewing Company, where she held the roles of chief people officer and eventually CEO. Cheryl’s people-first mentality creates an inclusive, collaborative environment, enabling employees to grow and thrive.

Keeley and Collins are strong additions to the executive leadership team, which drives strategy and growth for the company hand-in-hand with CEO Trey Winthrop and the Bob’s Red Mill Board of Directors, which includes Founder and President Bob Moore.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Meghan and Cheryl joining the leadership team to help drive the company forward,” said Trey Winthrop, Bob’s Red Mill CEO. “I have had the opportunity to work with both of them in different capacities over the past several years and have been so impressed with their professional and thoughtful approach to maintaining a collaborate, positive work environment while pursuing our mission of providing high quality products to our customers.”