Cheetos and global recording artist Bad Bunny are teaming up for the third consecutive year to support Hispanic communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico through the Deja tu Huella (Leave Your Mark) campaign. Since 2020, the Deja tu Huella campaign has been shining a light on Hispanic communities and calling on fans to leave their mark on all they do. This year, Cheetos and Bad Bunny, along with Bad Bunny’s Good Bunny Foundation, are on a mission to bring the Deja tu Huella notion to life with the launch of the $500,000 Deja tu Huella Fund.

Cheetos and Bad Bunny kicked off year three of their partnership in May with Cheetos’ new television commercial, Magic Touch. The commercial, which debuted during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and featured new music off Bad Bunny’s latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, spotlights the “magic touch” the Hispanic community possesses to transform the world around them. Now, with the launch of the Deja tu Huella Fund, Cheetos and Bad Bunny will award 20 individuals using their “magic touch” to impact Hispanic communities with $25,000 each.

Between July 18 and August 19, fans are invited to share through TikTok how they would use $25,000 to make a positive impact on Hispanic communities in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Whether through art, music, fashion, food, education, community service, or something else, everyone has the power to transform the world around them, and Chester Cheetah wants to hear about it. To enter for a chance to win $25,000, fans can use the #DejatuHuellaFund and #Entry hashtags when sharing their TikTok video that showcases how they’d use the fund to effect positive change.

A panel of judges representing the Cheetos brand and The Good Bunny Foundation will select the 20 winners who demonstrate a passion to positively impact a Hispanic community. Those winners will be announced in October on both Bad Bunny and Cheetos’ social media channels.

“Cheetos is known to celebrate all forms of self-expression, and, each year, we’ve been able to support those people who are out there leaving their mark,” said Bad Bunny. “From expanding the Latin Music category at the American Music Awards in 2020 to collaborating with adidas for an exclusive fashion line in 2021, and now the Deja tu Huella Fund this year, Cheetos has shown its commitment to a community that has impacted and continues to impact my life tremendously. I am proud to partner with Cheetos for a third year.”

The Deja tu Huella Fund is the next iteration of the Cheetos Estudiante Fund that launched during the 2021 campaign. That year, Cheetos joined forces with Bad Bunny and The Good Bunny Foundation to roll out a one-of-a-kind fashion collaboration with adidas to benefit the Estudiante Fund. The profits from the sale of the collection, along with Cheetos’ contribution, provided $500,000 to help fund scholarships for fans who were leaving their mark on their communities. Cheetos’ activity complements the PepsiCo and PepsiCo Foundation commitment to the Hispanic community, with $172 million in support over five years to further build on its long-standing efforts to address racial inequality and create opportunity.

“As a brand known for leaving its mark in culture, Cheetos is here to encourage others to do the same,” said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. “In the third iteration of the Deja tu Huella campaign, we’re eager to support fans on the ground in Hispanic communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. We’re excited to hear from so many amazing individuals and learn more about the impressive ways they are taking action.”

For more information about the campaign, details on how to enter, and for official rules, visit Cheetos.com/DejatuHuella.