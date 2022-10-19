JAMBAR, maker of artisan organic energy bars and based in San Rafael, CA, has signed on as this year’s “Peak Sponsor” of the 2022 Sound Summit Music Festival, produced as an annual celebration of Mount Tamalpais State Park by the Roots & Branches Conservancy.

The much anticipated annual event, featuring leading music acts including The War on Drugs, Faye Webster, Fruit Bats, and Wreckless Strangers, takes place on Oct. 22, 2022, at the historic Mountain Theater (aka Sidney B. Cushing Memorial Amphitheater), situatedon the slopes of Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, California.

Beloved by generations, Mount Tamalpais, or Mount Tam, is a treasure of the local landscape and the San Francisco Bay Area community. Named as an intentional double entendre, the Sound Summit has raised more than $250,000 to date to benefit the conservation of Mount Tamalpais State Park.

Past Sound Summit events have featured such performers as Wilco, Bob Weir & Phil Lesh, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Herbie Hancock, Jim James, Grace Potter, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Father John Misty, Dr. John & The Night Trippers, Los Lobos, Bill Frisell, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Nikki Lane, Allah-Las, Vetiver, The Mother Hips, The Stone Foxes, Cha Wa, Con Brio, and more.

For information about this year’s Sound Summit festival, visit soundsummit.net.