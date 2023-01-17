PIM Brands, Inc. makers of Welch’s Fruit Snacks, and Flowcode, The Direct to Consumer Company building direct connections for brands and consumers, have partnered for the first time to launch an omnichannel media campaign just in time for the Big Game. The interactive digital campaign features an ad spot and sweepstakes, The Welch’s Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway, with both featuring Mark Andrews, a professional football player for the Baltimore Ravens.

The launch marks PIM Brands' first time leveraging QR code technology in an advertising campaign, giving consumers a seamless and engaging experience through Flowcode’s TV-optimized QR code and first-party data platform. The ad spot is running now through the end of January on both CTV (YouTube & Hulu) & linear platforms (CNBC & ESPN) in addition to social media channels. Within the spot, consumers will see a QR code appear on the screen that can be scanned directly on their smartphones to enter the The Welch’s Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway for a chance to win everything needed to throw a party for the Big Game next month.

“PIM Brands is leading the way in leveraging the latest in technology to have a two-way connection with consumers. We are excited to engage with our customers in an entirely new way through this seamless experience in partnership with Flowcode,” said Josh Shapiro, CMO, PIM Brands, Inc., makers of Welch’s Fruit Snacks. “With the Big Game coming up, this partnership created an organic, timely opportunity to utilize next-generation QR codes and team up with professional football player Mark Andrews to bring it to life in an interactive way.”

“Having the opportunity to partner with Welch’s Fruit Snacks has been awesome. I have been a huge fan of Welch’s Fruit Snacks for years and it’s great to work with a brand that I love and aligns with my values,” said Mark Andrews, professional football player.

The Welch’s Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway is live now through January 31. Those who enter the sweepstakes by submitting their name, age, and email to The Welch’s Fruit Snacks Big Game Giveaway page online will have the chance to win a variety of different prizes, including:

Grand Prize: Smart TV, home theater, $500 gift card, cornhole set, and a 250-count mega box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

First Prize: $500 gift card, cornhole set, and a 250-count mega box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Second Prize: 250-count mega box of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

“PIM Brands is one of the fastest growing most innovative CPG companies because they are constantly finding new ways to directly connect with consumers. Welch's Fruit Snacks, one of PIM’s power brands, and Flowcode are enabling a direct to consumer football experience ON ESPN, HULU, and major TV / OTT platforms as a lead up to the biggest football and TV event in the US,” said Tim Armstrong, founder and CEO at Flowcode.

To learn more about PIM Brands and Welch’s Fruit Snacks, visit pimbrands.com.