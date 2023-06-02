Tim Hortons, a Restaurant Brands International company, has announced that Katerina Glyptis has been appointed as regional president of its Tim Hortons U.S. division, charged with accelerating the growth and development of the brand in the region. She will report to Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons Canada and the U.S.

“Tim Hortons has had two years of consistent, strong comparable sales growth in our home market of Canada, in addition to now successfully growing in 15 countries around the world. We have a strong base for our business in the U.S. with over 600 restaurants and we believe our home market and international experience now positions us to meaningfully accelerate our Tim Hortons U.S. business,” says Schwan.

“Over the last nine years, I have had the benefit of working with and knowing Katerina in different roles with RBI’s brands and have always been so impressed by her drive to grow the business, her business instincts, and the exceptional relationships she builds with franchisees and her teams. I’m looking forward to closely working with her to grow the Tim Hortons brand and footprint alongside our franchisees in the U.S.,” concluded Schwan.

Glyptis, who grew up working in her family’s restaurants, has been with RBI for nine years, holding senior roles in restaurant development, franchise performance, general manager of Burger King’s Central Division, and most recently vice president of franchise operations for 7,200 Burger King restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.