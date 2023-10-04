The Bottom Line: Shoppers have a healthy interest in better-for-you foods

Sensory experience ranks high on consumer demands

Producers are experimenting with new inclusions, and new uses for existing ones

Inclusions are ingredients that can add a pop of flavor, color, texture, and sometimes boost the nutritional value of snack and bakery products. The range of inclusions continues to grow to meet expanding consumer demands (i.e., plant-based, protein, reduced or no added sugar, organic, etc.).

Better-for-you benefits

Consumers are interested in foods that are healthful, but they do not want to feel like they have to compromise on taste or overall sensory experience. Manufacturers are keeping this in mind as they are creating new inclusions for snack and bakery products. Glanbia Nutritionals is continually innovating new ingredient solutions to address emerging trends and has a new and expanded line of Crunchie Semi-Finished Extruded pieces. These versatile crisps, bites, loops, and curls are made from their milk protein (BarPro), whey protein (BarFlex), and pea protein (BarHarvest) solutions. Eric Borchardt, director, corporate marketing, Glanbia Nutritionals, describes these new products:

Crunchie Protein Crisps are small and round, and they deliver texture and enjoyable crunch to a product throughout its shelf life. Other benefits include clean flavor, requiring no masking, and visual appeal with consistent shape, size, and color. The product is available with high-quality milk (>74% protein), whey (>70% protein), and pea protein (50%) for an extra protein boost. The crisps can be used in cereals, snacks, nutrition bars, cookies, and granola.

Crunchie Protein Bites are large and round and offer the same benefits as the crisps, and are available with high-quality milk (>74% protein) or pea protein (50% protein) for an extra protein boost. Bites are designed for applications where makers might want to add a seasoning or coating such as in snacks, confections, and cereals.

Crunchie Protein Loops are circular in shape and share the same benefits and characteristics as the bites. Loops are available with high-quality milk (>74% protein) or pea protein (50%) for an extra protein boost. Loops can be used in snacks, cereals, and bars.

Crunchie Protein Curls are long and curved and share the same benefits and characteristics as the bites. Curls are only available in pea protein (50%) and can be used in snacks.

Icon Foods recently introduced Flavor Bitz, a new line under the Sweet Bitz category. Thom King, CEO of Icon Foods, says, “Flavor Bitz are zero-added-sugar, flavored inclusions that are small morsels (about 5 mm) that add a pop of flavor, color, and texture to a variety of applications, including bars, baked goods, and frozen desserts. They also play a functional role to improve texture, and consistency in baked goods by driving down water activity and thus extending shelf life.” The products are available in Mint Chocolate, Strawberry, Peach, Blueberry, and Cinnamon Dolce flavors.

The company has also expanded its line of ShellBe products, which are zero-sugar, candy-coated lentils. These products make great inclusions and toppings and can be used in baked goods including cookies and cakes as well as snack and trail mixes. Peanut and white chocolate flavors have been added to the line.

Anderson Advanced Ingredients has recently launched SinClusions, which are clean-label, better-for-you inclusions with no added sugar. “SinClusions give brands another way to improve their products while removing sugar,” notes John Jarmul, vice president of marketing, Anderson Advanced Ingredients. SinClusions are non-GMO, clean label, vegan, and diabetic-friendly. Jarmul describes the new products:

SweetScience Chocolate Chips: supported by two U.S. patents, SweetScience is a newly developed sugar substitute created with the mission to serve as a clean-tasting alternative to traditional sugar-free sweeteners. Milk, white, and dark chocolate chips produced with SweetScience are available.

allSWEET Allulose Chocolate are zero net carbs, low-calorie, sugar-free coatings and chips produced with allulose

PolySWEET Sprinkles are sugar-free and keto-friendly, crunchy, colorful inclusions that are produced from PolySWEET erythritol. These inclusions are ideal for adding flair to cakes, cookies, bars, donuts, and ice cream

Courtesy of Chaucer Foods

Chaucer Foods has recently been developing enhanced versions of their fruit puree products, known as smoothie bites. Aurélie Jacquet, EMEA NPD manager, Chaucer Foods, relates, “The smoothie bites are created by pureeing fruit, along with any additional ingredients or benefits, then freeze drying that mixture into small pieces, including square shapes and droplets. Chaucer can make smoothie bites out of all fruit offerings, including strawberry, raspberry, pineapple, peach, sour cherry, wild blueberry, pomegranate, black currant, and Fuji apple (either single fruit or fruit blends). Due to our processing capabilities, formulators are able to customize the product to better fit their needs by infusing more benefits such as caffeine, prebiotics, or even vitamins. This way, we are able to add more flavor and nutrition into each small bite.” The smoothie bites work within snack mixes, such as a mix of smoothie bites, walnuts, pecans, and additional dried fruits. The product can also work as a topping for a baked good.

Global Organics recently introduced Fairtrade Organic Caramel Specialty Caramel Flakes. “Produced in France, the product is made with fair-trade organic cane sugar, organic glucose syrup, organic cream, organic butter, water, and salt (from Guérande, France) and without added ingredients like sulfites. These small, golden brown caramel bits (roughly 2-4 mm in size) have a distinctive aroma and flavor of caramelized cane sugar with buttery dairy notes and a toffee, or dulce de leche flavor,” describes Linnea Halter, marketing coordinator, Global Organics. The products can be used as inclusions or toppings in cookies, snack bars, trail mixes, popcorn, and baking mixes.

New uses

A flavor favorite and nutrition powerhouse, pecans are cropping up in more and more snack innovations according to Jeff Smutny, director of global marketing and regulatory affairs, American Pecan Promotion Board. “With incredible flavor versatility, endless texture potential, premium appeal, and superfood nutrition, pecans help product developers create stand out foods. In fact, over the past decade, new product introductions featuring pecans increased 54% and new line extensions with pecans have exploded with 141% growth in the last decade.”

Courtesy of Global Organics

“Pecans are a complex whole food with multiple health promoting nutrients and bioactive compounds,” Smutny adds. “Each one-ounce serving of pecans has 12 g of monounsaturated fat, 36 mg of plant sterols, 2.7 g of dietary fiber, and 10 mg of flavonoids.” Pecans can be included in many of the in-demand categories such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto, and paleo and clean label and are available in whole, halves, chopped, or meal forms.

Pecans can add to a variety of different flavor profiles including sweet, spicy, smoky, salty, and savory. Some examples of snack and bakery applications include gluten-free crunchy pecan granola clusters, butter pecan cookies, pumpkin pecan cheesecake, or a chili-lime pecan snack mix.

Inclusions will continue to be an important ingredient to add flavor, color, texture, and nutrition to snack and bakery products all while still meeting consumers diversified needs.