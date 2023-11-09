Pancakes and late-night diner gaming have always been a choice combo for Magic: The Gathering players. But only recently have these venues officially welcomed tabletop gamers with open arms… and mana.

That all changed when IHOP held three nationwide, gamer-hosted dinner parties. Planeswalker pancakes were flowing. Pancoins were stacking. Gamers and friends were invited to play atop Magic-themed playmats and taste-test the new mana inspired pancake partnership, on the house.

In celebration of Magic: The Gathering’s 30th anniversary, Tripleclix teamed up IHOP’s International Bank of Pancakes and Wizards of the Coast to offer consumers digital content in Magic: The Gathering Arena and a custom Magic-themed menu featuring five specially themed pancakes, including:

Ajani’s Purr-fect Pancakes : Original Buttermilk - classic original buttermilk keeping the Multiverse at peace.

: Original Buttermilk - classic original buttermilk keeping the Multiverse at peace. Jace’s Illusion-Berry Pancakes : Double Blueberry - double blueberry pancakes conjured specially for magic lovers.

: Double Blueberry - double blueberry pancakes conjured specially for magic lovers. Liliana’s Chocolate Corruption Pancakes : Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Chocolate pancakes - chocolate chips and chocolate syrup.

: Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Chocolate pancakes - chocolate chips and chocolate syrup. Chandra’s Pyroblast Pancakes : Strawberry Banana - a combination of banana-filled pancakes topped with fiery red strawberries, more bananas, and strawberry syrup. Consume with haste.

: Strawberry Banana - a combination of banana-filled pancakes topped with fiery red strawberries, more bananas, and strawberry syrup. Consume with haste. Vivien’s Heroic Protein Pancakes: Protein Power - protein-packed pancakes that are in tune with nature and in tune with your stomach.

To kick off the program, Tripleclix announced the partnership at MagicCon in Vegas and partnered with Magic: The Gathering content creators who invited their fans to join them at local IHOP locations to eat and play.