Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of snack food production systems, has named Tremaine Hartranft as vice president of technical growth and strategy.

In his new role, Hartranft will be responsible for supporting product line development, overseeing the RBS Science & Innovation Center, serving as the executive team’s primary technical resource, and evaluating opportunities to mitigate risk while growing the RBS business.

“We’re excited to welcome Tremaine back to the RBS organization. His experience and track record in project management, engineering and technical sales will be vital to growing our technical capabilities and services,” said Chip Czulada, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Hartranft first joined RBS in 2005 as a design engineer before taking on successive roles as project manager, then director of engineering and technical sales. In 2022, he left RBS for a short time to work in the renewable energy sector. Hartranft earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering from Penn State University.

To learn more about RBS employment opportunities, visit readingbakery.com, call (610) 693-5816.