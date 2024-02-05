Circana (formerly IRI and The NPD Group), an advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, has announced enhancements to its global commercial organization to better meet clients’ evolving needs. The commercial organization will encompass Circana’s global client verticals and solution groups. Jeremy Allen—previously president of the consumer packaged goods division, has been appointed to oversee the function in the newly created role of chief commercial officer.

“Our global commercial function will better position Circana and our talented teams across the organization to serve clients across sectors and geographies,” says Kirk Perry, president and CEO of Circana. “These enhancements demonstrate the depth of our commercial expertise across Circana and mark another milestone in our continued evolution as a unified organization. Jeremy is uniquely positioned to drive our global commercial strategy, leveraging his vast experience serving clients across sectors and at both of Circana’s heritage organizations. Under Jeremy’s proven leadership, our collective commercial organization will be focused on leveraging Circana's unparalleled technology, solutions, and insights to help clients around the world find new opportunities and spark growth.”

The leadership of Circana’s enhanced commercial organization includes:

Global Client Verticals

Wei Lin Wong, who has held several leadership positions for Circana and its heritage companies’ retail and strategy teams, has been named president of consumer packaged goods

Joanne Sackett (formerly the head of Circana’s beauty, sports, apparel, footwear, accessories, and luxury verticals, has been appointed president of general merchandise

Rob Hill, who most recently served as Circana’s president of retail for North America, has been named president of global retail

Global solutions group

Brad Shelton, formerly president of collaborative gateway solutions, has been named to the newly created role of president for retail and manufacturer collaboration

Patty Altman, who previously served as executive vice president of consumer and shopper insights, has been named to the newly created role of president of consumer and shopper insights, and ecommerce

Amy Marentic will continue to serve as president of media and analytics solutions

These changes coincide with the plans of Tim Bush, Circana’s current president of general merchandise, to retire from Circana by the end of 2024 after more than two decades of contributions to Circana and its heritage companies. Bush will continue to support Circana by leading a handful of critical strategic initiatives throughout the duration of his tenure.

Perry adds, “On behalf of our entire leadership team, I thank Tim for his outstanding service to our company and our clients throughout his esteemed career, and we wish him the best in his next chapter. In the meantime, we deeply appreciate his gracious, continued support for Circana at this exciting time in our ongoing growth journey.”

