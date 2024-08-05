The American Society of Baking (ASB) is now accepting nominations for its Baking Hall of Fame.

The Baking Hall of Fame is an initiative of the American Society of Baking to recognize industry innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Since 2005, many baking legends have been added to this list of honor.

The award is spearheaded by a dedicated committee, who votes each fall on nominees for induction into the Baking Hall of Fame. This occurs at a ceremony during ASB’s annual BakingTech conference, held the following year. The committee members are veterans of the baking industry who not only vote on nominations, but also provide advice on how to fill out the form and answer questions about the nomination process.

ASB is inviting the baking industry to help them celebrate baking legends by nominating an industry leader. Nominations are due September 1. Click here for the nomination form.

