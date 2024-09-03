Clean-label bread continues to attract the attention of consumers, foodservice customers, and others who pick up bread on a regular basis. They also want delicious loaves, decent shelf life, and a list of other item producers have to deliver on.
“While some companies are focused on better-for-you products, we see that consumers simply want products that are great-tasting with long-lasting freshness,” noted Michael Calise, president of Calise Bakery, in our recent State of the Industry: Bakery coverage. “That said, we have also transitioned many of our core products to clean-label formulas and any new items must also meet those criteria.”
Calise Bakery is not alone in working to keep on top of clean-label bread trends. Last month the Avocado Bread Co. launched a line of clean-label, avocado-based products; suppliers of grain ingredients are keen on coming up with new products that help their clients satisfy such demands; and Gonnella Baking debuted clean-label products (along with a new packaging look) earlier this year.
On September 17, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery will present Clean Label Bread Trends, a focused half-hour ‘lunch-and-learn’ webinar that shares the latest information and insights on the field. Presented by Kemin, the session will be led by Dr. Lin Carson of BAKERpedia, a valuable resource that features a staggering array of information and resources for baking industry professionals looking to bolster their knowledge and skills. Attendees will learn a great deal about what’s happening in the clean-label bread arena, such as:
- The different qualities and attributes bread shoppers are looking for in their purchases
- Just what exactly terms like “clean label” and “better for you” mean
- What the bread landscape might look like in months to come.
The event is scheduled September 17 at 2 pm EDT; attendance is free, but registration is required—sign up or learn more here.
