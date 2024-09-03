Clean-label bread continues to attract the attention of consumers, foodservice customers, and others who pick up bread on a regular basis. They also want delicious loaves, decent shelf life, and a list of other item producers have to deliver on.

“While some companies are focused on better-for-you products, we see that consumers simply want products that are great-tasting with long-lasting freshness,” noted Michael Calise, president of Calise Bakery, in our recent State of the Industry: Bakery coverage. “That said, we have also transitioned many of our core products to clean-label formulas and any new items must also meet those criteria.”

Calise Bakery is not alone in working to keep on top of clean-label bread trends. Last month the Avocado Bread Co. launched a line of clean-label, avocado-based products; suppliers of grain ingredients are keen on coming up with new products that help their clients satisfy such demands; and Gonnella Baking debuted clean-label products (along with a new packaging look) earlier this year.

On September 17, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery will present Clean Label Bread Trends, a focused half-hour ‘lunch-and-learn’ webinar that shares the latest information and insights on the field. Presented by Kemin, the session will be led by Dr. Lin Carson of BAKERpedia, a valuable resource that features a staggering array of information and resources for baking industry professionals looking to bolster their knowledge and skills. Attendees will learn a great deal about what’s happening in the clean-label bread arena, such as:

The different qualities and attributes bread shoppers are looking for in their purchases

Just what exactly terms like “clean label” and “better for you” mean

What the bread landscape might look like in months to come.

The event is scheduled September 17 at 2 pm EDT; attendance is free, but registration is required—sign up or learn more here.

