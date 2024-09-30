King's Hawaiian recently announced that Chef Eric Koyama, one of its executive chefs, has passed away. The brand says:

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Chef Eric Koyama. Chef Eric was an integral part of the 'ohana and was passionate in his efforts to create innovative Hawaii-inspired food.

As executive chef for culinary innovation, Chef Eric made an incredible impact at King’s Hawaiian. He was one of our first chefs in innovation and was instrumental in new product development. He designed our test kitchens, built out our first innovation process, and was most passionate about bringing Paradise Cakes to grocery.

Eric had a big heart. He was always willing to share and lend a hand to other teams. He was equally enthusiastic about helping to develop the next generation of chefs and took time out of his busy schedule to speak at culinary schools across the U.S. Eric was also deeply involved in youth basketball and loved mentoring youth in underprivileged communities."

Before working at King's Hawaiian, Koyama worked as a senior chef, culinary manager at Albertsons Cos., from 2011 through 2019, and as a project manager for Ghiringhelli Foods from 2010–2011. He kicked off his career as a corporate executive chef - product development at Destination Products International, joining the company in March 1996 and leaving in October 2008. He received business degrees from Fullerton College in 1982 and the University of Hawaii and Manoa in 1983. He also volunteered as a high school basketball coach at Ygnacio Valley High School, in Concord, CA, from 2011–2016.

Koyama was a loving and devoted father to his three sons, Jordan, Devin, and Lawrence. He is also survived by his parents, Margaret Koyama and Earle Koyama, sister Lani Solomonia, and Natalie Koyama, the mother of his sons.

Memorial services are pending.

