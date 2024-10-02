Post Consumer Brands is already looking forward to Halloween (and the holidays to come) later this year.

The cereals include:

Halloween Fruity Pebbles: The LTO cereal is back with new packaging, and features orange and purple flakes with a fruity taste.

Winterfest Fruity Pebbles with Marshmallows: Includes Fruity Pebbles seasonal red and green flakes, now with snowball marshmallows.

Frosted Honey Bunches of Oats: A seasonal spin on the classic cereal, combining the taste of frosted flakes with crunchy oats and a hint of honey.

Post Holdings is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.