IHOP has announced its newest Pancake of the Month, Reese’s Pieces Pancakes. The new stack is available now through October 31 and includes four buttermilk pancakes filled with Reese's Pieces and topped with chocolate, Reese's peanut butter sauces, and whipped topping.

In addition to IHOP's latest Pancake of the Month, it is restarting a "value offer," Scary Face Pancakes, free for kids 12 and under with adult entree purchase. The deal is available from Thursday, October 24 through Thursday, October 31, from 4 pm to 10pm, and is only available for dine-in. The Scary Face Pancakes will also be available for purchase for the entire month of October.

Pancake of the Month is a way for guests to enjoy IHOP pancakes in different combinations for a limited time each month. Starting on the first of each month, a new flavor will be available as a full stack, side, or as part of a pancake combo for the calendar month.

