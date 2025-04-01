IHOP introduces menu innovations for spring

Just in time for spring, IHOP is launching new menu additions, including Pancake of the Moment, new core items, and a revamped Kids Menu.

The brand is highlighting unique flavor innovations every two months. First up is the return of a fan-favorite combination specifically requested by guests: New York Cheesecake. After hearing how much guests have missed the original recipe, IHOP is welcoming its return to menus nationwide from April 1 through May 31. Its New York Cheesecake Pancakes are filled with cheesecake bites and topped with glazed strawberries, and available as a combo, full stack, or side stack.

IHOP’s new core menu additions lean into trending, seasonal flavors to highlight the freshness and quality of its ingredients across categories, including:

Bananas Foster Pancakes, Crepes, and French Toast: Patrons can enjoy March’s Pancake of the Month flavor as a new IHOP menu mainstay. First they will select their base, topped with fresh bananas and rich buttery brown sugar sauce. They can also choose to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for extra sweetness.

In addition, the brand is also revamping its Kids Menu by offering a selection of foods in a customizable and flexible format. It follows a three-step choice-based menu made up of Mains, Sides, and Drinks, with Kids LiveWell (KLW) qualified healthy meal options, including:

Junior Protein Pancakes with Fruit: Made with whole grain rolled oats, barley, rye, and chia for at least 9 g of protein. Topped with fresh strawberries and banana slices.

Junior Breakfast Quesadilla: Scrambled eggs plus jack and cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla.

Kid-Sized Cinnamon Dippers Dessert: Four doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate dipping sauce.

Related: IHOP debuts Bananas Foster pancakes