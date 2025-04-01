IHOP introduces menu innovations for spring
The brand is bringing back its New York Cheesecake Pancakes.
Just in time for spring, IHOP is launching new menu additions, including Pancake of the Moment, new core items, and a revamped Kids Menu.
The brand is highlighting unique flavor innovations every two months. First up is the return of a fan-favorite combination specifically requested by guests: New York Cheesecake. After hearing how much guests have missed the original recipe, IHOP is welcoming its return to menus nationwide from April 1 through May 31. Its New York Cheesecake Pancakes are filled with cheesecake bites and topped with glazed strawberries, and available as a combo, full stack, or side stack.
IHOP’s new core menu additions lean into trending, seasonal flavors to highlight the freshness and quality of its ingredients across categories, including:
- Bananas Foster Pancakes, Crepes, and French Toast: Patrons can enjoy March’s Pancake of the Month flavor as a new IHOP menu mainstay. First they will select their base, topped with fresh bananas and rich buttery brown sugar sauce. They can also choose to add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for extra sweetness.
In addition, the brand is also revamping its Kids Menu by offering a selection of foods in a customizable and flexible format. It follows a three-step choice-based menu made up of Mains, Sides, and Drinks, with Kids LiveWell (KLW) qualified healthy meal options, including:
- Junior Protein Pancakes with Fruit: Made with whole grain rolled oats, barley, rye, and chia for at least 9 g of protein. Topped with fresh strawberries and banana slices.
- Junior Breakfast Quesadilla: Scrambled eggs plus jack and cheddar cheeses in a flour tortilla.
- Kid-Sized Cinnamon Dippers Dessert: Four doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with chocolate dipping sauce.
Related: IHOP debuts Bananas Foster pancakes
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!