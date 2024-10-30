Daily Crunch announced the launch of its new Sweet & Spicy Sichuan Sprouted Cashews & Edamame made in partnership with Fly By Jing, creators of the all-natural Chinese condiments, including its Sichuan Chili Crisp. The new “swicy” flavor will debut in retail exclusively at Whole Foods Markets nationwide in November and will be available for purchase on DailyCrunchSnacks.com and FlyByJing.com.

Created with Daily Crunch’s patented sprout and dehydrate process that turns ordinary nuts into a crunchy snack that is more nutrient-dense and easier to digest, Sweet & Spicy Sichuan includes a blend of sprouted cashews, crispy edamame, and chili flakes. Sweet & Spicy Sichuan’s debut at Whole Foods is Daily Crunch’s first national grocer launch and the product was highlighted in the natural and organic retailer’s new report on 2025’s top food trends. Additional flavors launching at Whole Foods include Tumeric + Sea Salt Sprouted Almonds and Dill Pickle Sprouted Almonds + Pepitas.

“I’ve been a huge fan of everything Jing has built these past few years. With the rising popularity of globally inspired foods and the sweet, savory and spicy combinations they offer, we wanted to explore a collaboration that showcases a unique, elevated flavor. We couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve created together, and we know it will become an instant fan favorite,” says Daily Crunch Co-founder and CEO Laurel Orley.

“Daily Crunch is a staple in my house. This women-owned brand was a natural fit with our sweet and spicy Sichuan sauces. Not only do they make delicious, healthy snacks, but their mission of supporting mental health is so important. I can’t wait for you to try,” said Fly By Jing Founder and CEO Jing Gao.

This is Daily Crunch's first flavor that exclusively features sprouted cashews and does not include sprouted almonds. It marks a new step for Daily Crunch as the company diversifies within the nut and trail mix category. The launch follows the company’s recent $4 million Series A funding round, which marked a major milestone for the company as it expands from a direct-to-consumer brand to a top-selling addition to retailers’ snack aisles.

Daily Crunch snacks are available at Target, Meijer, Erewhon, CVS, airports, hotel snack bars and office break rooms, and online at DailyCrunchSnacks.com. Sweet & Spicy Sichuan will be joining the brand’s other flavors at additional retailers in 2025.

