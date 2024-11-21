Stellar Snacks, a better-for-you pretzel brand, has opened its new production facility in Louisville, KY. Representing a $137 million investment over the next decade, the facility is set to scale production and drive significant economic growth.

The 434,000-square-foot Louisville facility will be Stellar Snacks’ largest pretzel baking operation, joining its original 101,000-square-foot facility in Carson City, NV. With its central location, the new plant enhances the company’s ability to distribute across the eastern and southern U.S., positioning Stellar Snacks to meet surging consumer demand for natural, gourmet pretzels.

“This expansion is a testament to the growing appetite we’re seeing for our pretzels across the country,” says Elisabeth Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks. “Louisville offers access to a central logistics hub, skilled workforce, and a vibrant community where we can make a meaningful impact.”

Founded in 2019 by mother-daughter duo Elisabeth and Gina Galvin, Stellar Snacks entered the pretzels category with non-GMO, vegan products made from sustainably sourced, wholesome ingredients. The company’s rise mirrors the broader success of the pretzel industry, which became the fastest-growing salty snack category in 2023, outpacing chips and popcorn. Sales of Stellar Pretzel Braids have surged 119% year to date, with the brand now available in more than 5,000 grocery and retail locations nationwide. The pretzel braids are also featured as in-flight snacks on Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Emirates, reaching a global audience.

Stellar Snacks’ Louisville facility reportedly features state-of-the-art infrastructure supported by $1 million in state funding for the installation of a rail spur and an advanced piping system to move flour from rail cars to silos, ensuring efficient and sustainable production practices.

The new facility is expected to create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years, marking one of the largest private investments in West Louisville, a traditionally underserved area of the city. To date, the company has completed its first round of hiring, welcoming 53 employees, nearly half of whom reside in West Louisville neighborhoods.

“We are proud to contribute to the economic vitality of West Louisville,” says Gina Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks. “Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and we are committed to providing not only jobs, but also opportunities for career development and growth.”

In 2025, Stellar Snacks will expand its workforce initiatives through partnerships with local community colleges and trade schools, offering students real-world experience in industrial, electrical, and robotic engineering fields.

Under its “Pretzels with a Purpose” platform, Stellar Snacks continues to prioritize sustainability and community engagement. The company’s pretzels are packaged in artist-designed bags. In a collaboration with Louisville artist Jaylin Monet Stewart, Stellar Snacks will soon launch a new flavor featuring her custom artwork on the packaging—a tribute to the city’s creative spirit.

For more information about Stellar Snacks, its products, and its Louisville expansion, visit StellarSnacks.com and StellarSnacks.com/louisville.

