Perkins American Food Co., the American restaurant and purveyor of pies formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, recently announced Kimberly Bean as the new vice president of marketing, as of December 16. An expert with more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant and foodservice space, Bean will lead the brand as it enters a more modern era with an evolution that marks notable changes to restaurant design, service, and menu. In her role, Bean will guide the organization in aiming to create meaningful connections with guests, including focusing on social and digital channels that align with their newly outlined target audiences.

“At Perkins, we are leading a monumental evolution of a legacy brand, which is allowing us to connect with new audiences. During this time we are delighted to welcome Kimberly to our team, as she brings extensive expertise in brand management, market research, and cross-functional team leadership. Her talents and knowledge will be incredibly valuable as we continue to evolve and expand our brand,” said Toni Ronayne, president of Perkins American Food Co.

A seasoned leader in marketing strategy, product innovation, and consumer insights, Bean recently served as VP of integrated marketing and menu strategy at Papa John’s International. She led a dynamic team focused on shaping the brand’s commercial strategy, including the development of new products and marketing campaigns that drive guest engagement, loyalty, and business growth.

Bean’s expertise also spans across brand management, product innovation, and marketing operations. She previously held senior roles at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Bloomin' Brands, where she led marketing initiatives that reportedly contributed to sustained sales growth, operational efficiencies, and branded innovation.

“I am passionate about brand growth and culinary innovation, so I am thrilled to join Perkins as they focus on these key elements during such a pivotal time in the brands history. Throughout my career, I have made it my mission to deliver exceptional brand experiences and operational success across the restaurant industry,” says Bean. “I look forward to sharing my love for hospitality and creating genuine memorable experiences for our guests and team members.”

