IHOP has announced its November Pancake of the Month, Maple Bacon, a sweet a savory build up to the holiday season.

IHOP’s new seasonal stack is available November 1 through November 30 and includes four buttermilk pancakes loaded with bacon and topped with maple glaze, diced bacon, a bacon strip and whipped topping. Consumers can order it as a combo with two pancakes, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two eggs your way, and hash browns.

On the first of every month, a new IHOP flavor combination will be available as a full stack, side, or part of a pancake combo for the calendar month. Guests have an incentive to try every Pancake of the Month flavor with IHOP’s annual loyalty challenge within the International Bank of Pancakes, where they can receive PanCoins every time they place an order.

