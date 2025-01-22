Floura, the next-gen fiber company created by Jeni Britton, founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, is aiming to set a new standard in gut health and sustainability with the launch of its first product, the high-fiber Fruit Crush Bar. The bar reportedly uses overlooked plant parts—like watermelon rinds and seed free apple cores—into a nutritional goldmine, delivering 13 g of fiber from 12 whole plants in every bite.

Floura is on a mission to address two challenges: the fiber deficiency affecting 95% of Americans and the 80 million tons of food wasted annually in the U.S. By upcycling produce trimmings, Floura aims to divert 100 million pounds of fresh produce that would otherwise become food waste, reducing methane emissions while creating nutrient-dense products that support microbiome health. Each Floura product is crafted with 12 whole plant ingredients, delivering a diverse bioavailable fiber profile that satisfies 40% of the weekly recommendation for plant variety, which is a key factor in gut health.

Floura’s transformative approach is fueled by a partnership with F&S Fresh Foods, a fresh produce processor reportedly trusted by brands like Mott’s, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and Green Giant. As a founding partner, F&S provided resources to incubate Floura and transform produce trimmings into nutritious, upcycled ingredients. This collaboration highlights Floura’s ability to scale sustainable innovation, tapping into F&S’s capacity to serve over 100 million consumers while significantly reducing food waste.

Founded by Jeni Britton, the visionary behind Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a national brand and a Certified B Corporation, Floura combines her expertise in flavor innovation, enterprise scale, and prioritization of using premium ingredients.

“At Floura, we believe fiber should be as delicious as it is beneficial,” says Britton, co-founder and CEO of Floura. “With the launch of our first product, the Fruit Crush Bar, we’re not just creating a snack, we’re redefining what’s possible in gut health and sustainability. By transforming overlooked plant parts into craveable, nutrient-dense bars, Floura makes it easy for people to prioritize their wellbeing while contributing to a healthier planet.”

Floura’s national debut features Fruit Crush Bars in five flavors including Brambleberry Lavender, Blueberry Matcha, Mango Cardamom, Raspberry Rose, and Vanilla Rooibos, with more flavors set to drop in the coming months.

Floura products are available now at Floura.com and launched in-store at Pop-Up Grocer on January 16. Additional retail locations and new product launches will follow later in the year.

