Product of the Year USA, the nation’s largest consumer-voted awards program dedicated to recognizing product innovation, has announced the winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards. Spanning 42 diverse categories, these winning products were selected based on the opinions of 40,000 American shoppers through an independent national study conducted by Kantar, a global research firm.

Now in its 17th year in the U.S. and over 30 years globally, the Product of the Year seal has become a trusted beacon for consumers, helping them identify the best new products available in-store and online, the awards program says. In a time where purchasing decisions are driven by thoughtful choices and budget-conscious shopping, the Product of the Year seal empowers consumers to navigate the marketplace with confidence. From quality and innovation to design and functionality, these standout products have earned the endorsement of tens of thousands of shoppers. For the brands, this prestigious recognition offers a unique advantage, building brand awareness and credibility within their respective categories.

“The 2025 Product of the Year winners represent the pinnacle of innovation, showing how brands are addressing the evolving needs of today’s shoppers,” says Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “With the retail landscape becoming increasingly dynamic, our winners not only set themselves apart through innovation but also establish trust among consumers. The Product of the Year seal serves as both a hallmark of quality and a tool that elevates these products above the competition.”

The snack, bakery, and confectionery winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Award include:

Bakery Side Dish | Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls – T. Marzetti

| Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls – T. Marzetti Better-For-You-Snack | ALDI-Exclusive Savoritz Cheese Crisps – ALDI Inc.

| ALDI-Exclusive Savoritz Cheese Crisps – ALDI Inc. Dessert | ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Premium Cookie Dough – ALDI Inc.

| ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Premium Cookie Dough – ALDI Inc. Frozen Entree | ALDI-Exclusive Kirkwood Chicken Nuggets – ALDI Inc.

| ALDI-Exclusive Kirkwood Chicken Nuggets – ALDI Inc. Fruit Snack | ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Chocolate Covered Frozen Dried Fruit – ALDI Inc.

| ALDI-Exclusive Simply Nature Chocolate Covered Frozen Dried Fruit – ALDI Inc. Gluten-Free | New York Bakery Gluten Free Texas Toast – T. Marzetti

| New York Bakery Gluten Free Texas Toast – T. Marzetti Sweet Snack | Nutella B-Ready – Ferrero

The 2025 winners were celebrated at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show on February 6 at Tribeca 360 in New York City. The evening kicked off with a red carpet followed by live entertainment from former Saturday Night Live cast members Rachel Dratch and Alex Moffat, who hosted the award show and unveiled this year’s top products. Tony Award Nominated Actress Betsy Wolfe closed out the show with a dazzling musical performance.

For the full list of the 2025 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

