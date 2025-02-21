Flowers Foods, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Simple Mills, a natural brand offering premium better-for-you crackers, cookies, snack bars, and baking mixes.

"The addition of Simple Mills to our brand portfolio increases our presence in better-for-you and attractive snacking segments, diversifies our category exposure, and enhances our growth and margin prospects," says Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO of Flowers Foods. "We look forward to supporting the Simple Mills team as they embark on a new phase of growth by broadening distribution, accelerating innovation, and amplifying brand awareness, while advancing their mission."

Headquartered in Thomasville, GA, Flowers Foods, Inc. is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the U.S. with 2024 net sales of $5.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake.

