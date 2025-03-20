Red dye ban has bakers reaching for natural alternatives

The artificial color known as Red Dye No. 3 has been side-eyed by consumers, producers, and legislators for years; in fact-, its use has been forbidden in cosmetics since 1990. Now, thanks to an FDA ruling announced in January, Red Dye No. 3 will no longer be allowed in the making of snacks, baked goods, candy, or anything else consumers consume.

While producers have until January 2027 to find alternatives to the dye, most who still use it already are on the hunt for acceptable, natural options. To find out more, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery checked in with a representative from The Watkins Co., a supplier that offers various bakery ingredients for commercial bakers as well as those who tinker in their home kitchens.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please share your perspective of Red Dye No. 3’s history of use in U.S. foods and other processed goods? Feel free to include its use in snacks and bakery as well as other edible goods, use/ban in cosmetics and personal care.

Watkins Co.: Red Dye No. 3 was approved for use in food in the early 1900s. A synthetic dye, Red Dye No. 3 gives foods a bright red color. Since its approval, it has become widely used across a variety of food products. Today it can be found in cereal, candy, beverages, baked goods, dairy products, and many more.

JS: Please share your thoughts on the challenges this legislation presents to producers—what sorts of considerations do the companies with the dye still in their formulations have to weigh in the near future?

WC: Red Dye No. 3 is used to make products bright red or also bright pink color. These brighter, richer colors can be more difficult to accomplish in certain products utilizing natural color options.

JS: This dye is no longer an option, but producers likely will still want to offer their customers products with eye-catching, pleasing colors. Could you talk about the challenges in providing that balance going forward?

WC: All Watkins food coloring, sprinkles, sugars, and nonpareils are all-natural and free from Red Dye No. 3. Brands can feel confident coming to Watkins for confectionary solutions that are high quality and colorful.

JS: Then, please discuss the options Watkins offers producers looking to provide appealing red products, inclusions, decorations, etc.

WC: The Wakins Co. Decorating Sugars, Sprinkles, Nonpareils, and Food Coloring are all free from artificial dyes. They are made with natural colorings like spirulina and vegetable juices without using FD&C colors. We currently offer our Rainbow Sprinkles in three different sizes, including 24.7-oz size. All other Watkins Baking Decorations and Food Coloring are available in our standard consumer size.