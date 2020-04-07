ABA introduces 'Bake to the Future' podcast on COVID-19 and more

The wholesale baking industry mixes tradition and innovation to feed the world and the economy—generating some major dough while employing nearly 800-thousand people in the U.S. ABA brings you a fresh take on the latest trends and issues impacting the baking sector through exclusive insights and conversations.

Whether you are an executive at a baking company, on the production floor, a supplier, or in the general food manufacturing sector, if you are as fascinated by the baking industry as they are, this podcast is for you.

Listen in as we talk with leading experts who share their personal stories, knowledge, and predictions for the future of the baking industry.

Are you ready to go bake to the future with us?

About the newest podcast:

In this special episode, we talk with Robb MacKie, ABA CEO & President, to learn about what this crisis means for bakers, how it has accelerated change, and how the industry has come together like never before.

Robb explains how partnerships with struggling industries can help fill the recent workforce needs in the baking sector. We also go behind the scenes to hear about ABA's work to help the industry during this time and how the government has collaborated with the food industry to feed America’s families.

