American Bakers Association announces BakingWorks.org - Baking Industry Careers Network

The American Bakers Association (ABA) has launched BakingWorks.org, a new careers site dedicated to connecting job seekers to baking industry job opportunities with wholesale baking and supplier companies across the country.

During this challenging time for our country, the wholesale baking industry is working hard to produce and distribute baked goods for Americans’ tables. To manage the increased production and support Americans in need of employment, many baking industry companies are looking for talented people to work in a variety of positions, both permanent and temporary, immediately. Thousands of jobs are available for all skillsets including positions in mechanical, engineering, bakery production, transportation, sales, finance, and food safety. Job seekers can visit BakingWorks.org to search available opportunities.&

“The baking industry is an employer of nearly 1 million Americans, offering an array of job opportunities with growth potential,” said Jennifer Colfelt, ABA’s vice president of operations and membership. "As an essential service, many baking companies are looking to hire more workers to contribute towards their important mission of feeding the country and BakingWorks will help them do that.

Recognizing the difficult environment the coronavirus pandemic has created for many, BakingWorks provides support for a variety of job seekers from both inside and outside the baking industry, at all phases of their careers. Through ABA’s partnerships with organizations such as the National Restaurant Association and USO Pathfinder, BakingWorks reaches transitioning service members entering the civilian workforce and those who might be out of work in the restaurant supply chain, among others.

To support these job seekers, BakingWorks offers a library of career development and resume building tools as well as access to thousands of job and internship opportunities and the ability for candidates to upload resumes so they can be directly contacted by hiring companies.

Wholesale baking industry companies including baking companies, equipment manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, and millers, interested in posting available jobs can do so at BakingWorks.org. As an essential service during this unprecedented time, ABA is proud to offer baking industry companies significantly discounted prices to post jobs on BakingWorks.org through June 30, 2020.