Ingredient Snapshot: Roquette has announced the launch of two rice proteins, adding a new botanical origin to its current portfolio. With NUTRALYS rice protein, Roquette offers consumers a familiar, safe, and nutritious alternative protein with premium quality and high standards of production. The rice protein by Roquette will be presented for the first time during the IFT FIRST event, July 10–13, in Chicago. This launch is a new step in the group’s commitment to develop a new plant-based cuisine that supports healthier lifestyles.

Rice protein is popular among nutritional applications such as special diet foods, sports nutrition or snacks. Product launches with rice protein rose at 20% CAGR over 2017-2021, according to Innova Market Insights. A strong growth is also foreseen for dairy (+38% CAGR over 2019-2021) and meat alternative applications (+122% CAGR over 2019-2021) as rice is a well-known, familiar ingredient for savory foods and desserts.

To health-conscious consumers who look for plant-based foods and beverages to support their active lifestyle, NUTRALYS rice protein offers a non-GMO and gluten-free plant-protein source, to associate with NUTRALYS pea protein for a complete vegetarian protein supplementation.

A survey conducted by Innova in 2020 shows that rice is the second preferred protein alternative for consumers. The new NUTRALYS rice protein range, composed of a rice protein isolate and a rice protein concentrate, will be first available in North America and in Europe.

With a fine particle size that contributes to smooth and soft texture, and a light cream color, rice protein benefits from a good dispersibility and flowability. This allows applications in fields such as specialized nutrition, especially in combination with other plant proteins such as pea protein.