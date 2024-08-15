Although breakfast will never go out of style, the category as a whole has mostly remained stagnant, with a few categories showing promise. Consumers are searching for quality meals to serve themselves and their families, but convenience is also a factor in their choices.

Market data

Per Chicago-based market research firm Circana’s data from the 52-week period ending May 19, the cereal sector increased by 0.3%, with $12 billion in sales. The ready-to-eat cereal subcategory brought in $10.2 billion of that number, with a modest 1.2% increase, and the hot cereal/oatmeal subcategory took in $1.9 billion, but experienced a 4.6% decrease in sales.

The pancake/waffles mixes category garnered $744 million, with a healthy 4.5% uptick, and PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats brand lead the way, with $142.1 million in sales, but a small 1.2% loss. Simple Mills, squeezing into tenth place in this subcategory, is also notable, taking in a 62.7% increase in sales.





The ubiquitous toaster pastries/tarts category brought in $1.12 billion in sales, with a nice 3% increase, and some impressive numbers: Legendary Foods, with $9.5 million in sales, metered up by 1,651.3%, with Katz Gluten Free Bake Shop increasing by 2,520.7% (bringing in $4.8 million in sales).

The frozen breakfast food category garnered $5.5 billion, with a small 1.4% decrease, and frozen breakfast handhelds is responsible for $2.7 billion of that number also experiencing a minute decrease (-2.6%). Frozen breakfast entrees took in $1.3 billion, but decreased in sales by 1%.

Frozen waffles achieved $1.3 billion in sales last year, but mostly remained static (.1% increase), with Kellanova (most likely its Eggo brand) leading the way, with $842.3 million in sales, but a 4.1% decrease. Post Consumer Brands’ frozen waffles brought in $2.2 million of that total number, but experienced an impressive increase of 14,360% in sales.

The “all other frozen breakfast food” subcategory took in $152.9 million in sales, and stayed roughly the same (1.2% increase) from last year. Private label led the pack, with $97.8 million in sales and a nice 22% increase, and the Kodiak Cakes brand brought in $3 million, but with an outstanding 7,827.9% increase. Feel Good Foods, a B4Y brand, garnered $159,750 in sales, but with a 98.2% increase.

❮ ❯





The frozen muffins subcategory took in $45.5 million, with an 11.6% increase, and Classic Cooking Inc. took the top spot, responsible for $37.7 million of that number, and with a 10.2% increase. Lastly, the frozen bagels subcategory garnered $35.1 million, mostly remaining static (-.1%), with O’Doughs bringing up the lead ($7.8 million in sales, 17.1% increase). Another brand to keep an eye on is Better Brand LLC, with $672,000 in sales but an impressive 10,273.9% increase from last year.

Trends

“We know today’s consumer is looking for high-quality, protein-packed, delicious, and convenient breakfast solutions. They don’t want to sacrifice any of those benefits, and when you look at the offerings in frozen breakfast today, many of them lack high-quality ingredients that are crafted and cooked with care,” explains Angi Rassi, chief growth officer, Red’s. “At Red’s, we cook the way consumers would cook at home if they had time in the morning to make breakfast from scratch. We use only non-GMO ingredients that are antibiotic and cage-free. And we cook with care and freeze at the peak of flavor and freshness.”

“We are always innovating and learning. We love to hear from our consumers. We have over 50,000 people in Club Rojo [rewards program], and they constantly share ideas and insights with us. We also leverage trends and insights from restaurants and look for ways to bring more affordable restaurant-quality solutions to the grocery store. We listen well, respond quickly, and love to collaborate,” Rassi shares.

Red’s is always looking for emerging taste trends, she relates. “Taste and flavor trends often start in restaurants, so we look to them for what is emerging and scaling. We want to be ahead of that adoption curve and offer consumers a more affordable restaurant-quality solution in their grocery store.”

❮ ❯





One notable trend in foodservice is curating sweet and savory flavors for a twist on the familiar, she explains. “That is why we are thrilled to be launching Chicken Maple Sausage Egg’Wich and Ciabatta sandwiches and a Chicken Maple Sausage breakfast burrito. Our chicken maple sausage has a hint of real maple syrup in addition to a well-balanced savory flavor profile. The blend of sweet and savory is a delicious way to start your day.”

Chef Art Carl, vice president, culinary, IHOP, says more than 70% of IHOP orders include a breakfast item, at all times of the day. “To keep up with the evolving world of consumer breakfast trends, menu innovation never stops at IHOP. Our Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles is [an] example of how we keep a pulse on industry trends and make them available on the menu,” he adds.

“When developing new IHOP menu items, our priority is listening to guests and incorporating their feedback. We are constantly expanding our options to ensure we’re on top of current trends while also standing by the tried-and-true classics. For example, last summer, IHOP was the first to bring Pancake Tacos to menus in the family dining space,” Carl explains. “We were excited to lean into our breakfast and pancake equities to deliver on this trend by incorporating a classic—our Buttermilk Pancakes—with fun, emerging flavors like fresh strawberry cheesecake on the sweet side, and country chicken and gravy on the savory one.”

“Value is also a key player in the restaurant industry today. IHOP offers an abundance of accessible menu options for breakfast, plus rewards through the International Bank of Pancakes loyalty program,” he finishes.

Anouck Gotlib, CEO, Belgian Boys, says there is a strong demand for breakfast items that are easy and quick to prepare but that don't skimp on taste.

“I'm also seeing a trend towards snacking and portion control. Miniature and bite-sized options, such as egg bites and mini pancakes, are growing in popularity. These products cater to consumers seeking convenient, choose-how-much-you-consume, and on-the-go items that fit into a busy lifestyle. Consumers are prioritizing quick and convenient preparations and mess-free ways to prepare food,” she adds.

Gotlib says the company looks for trends all around it—from TikTok to Pinterest, restaurant menus, and listening to its community.

Courtesy of Belgian Boys

“I believe it’s important to stay connected and not only look at the more traditional places to search for trends, like industry trade shows. In our opinion, it’s important to understand your consumer fully so that you can identify what the next big thing will be and be a trendsetter as a brand,” she elaborates.

“There are many brands that try to innovate in the space, but the question to me is, what is truly innovative? Another brand launching an item that a competitor already has in their assortment, in my opinion, is not innovative. Innovation can be trend-based out-of-the-box ideas. We launched that successfully in 2023 with our LTO Cereal Pancakes, which commercialized a viral TikTok trend. But it can also come as a way to reinforce your core assortment to cater to your consumer’s needs on the shelf,” Gotlib muses.

Briana Pace, director of marketing, Mason Dixie Foods, notes Gen Z saw better value in eating out compared to eating in, but as the generation has aged, they often are eating at home as a way to save money and are opting for food options that are convenient and taste good without being packed full of junk.

“They are mindful of the food they’re consuming and are steering away from products made with artificial ingredients or seed oils. We [constantly listen] to our customers and craft our products to meet their needs. We know our consumers are busy and seeking out meals that are easy to prepare. Our restaurant-quality breakfast sandwiches are ready in two minutes or less and made with high-quality ingredients,” she shares.

“There is a white space in the grocery sector for frozen breakfast products made with simple and clean ingredients, and Mason Dixie Foods fills that gap with our breakfast sandwiches that are scratch-made with real butter and whole eggs,” Pace finishes.

New products

“In June, we launched two new refrigerated breakfast products at Target: Griddle Pancakes and Bite-sized Belgian Chocolate Chip Pancakes,” says Gotlib. “Griddle Pancakes [was] a long-requested addition to the Belgian Boys lineup, both from retail partners and consumers. This European version of a traditional ‘American-style’ pancake is super convenient too; these pancakes are heated in just about one minute in the toaster, stovetop, or microwave.”

“Bite-sized Belgian Chocolate Chip Pancakes are building off of our best-selling breakfast item: the original bite-sized pancakes. The bite-sized pancakes are one place where Belgian Boys is making European foods mainstream– bringing the ‘poffertjes,’ or Dutch mini pancakes, and Belgian Chocolate to an American audience,” she explains.

Carl says this summer, IHOP is featuring its “2x2x2 offer”—two eggs your way, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, and two buttermilk pancakes for only $6-7 in some locations. “Additionally, our Pancake of the Month program churns out new, craveable flavors for IHOP guests to enjoy,” he adds.

Rassi notes Red’s will be launching a full portfolio of premium breakfast sandwiches soon.

“We have been searching for years for the perfect artisan bread and are delighted to be launching Ciabatta (Turkey Sausage & Chicken Maple Sausage) and English Muffin (Turkey Sausage & Pork Sausage) sandwiches, in addition to launching Chicken Maple Sausage in our highly successful Egg’Wich format. We feel like the time is right to offer consumers an array of premium breakfast sandwiches, given their desire for protein-packed options that are convenient, delicious, and made from high-quality ingredients,” she finishes.