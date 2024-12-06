Sprinkles, purveyor of cupcakes, cakes, and cookies, including its cupcake ATMs, has announced the expansion of its licensing program, targeting top-tier partnerships in categories across food and beyond. With its 20th anniversary approaching in 2025, Sprinkles is leveraging its brand equity, Millennial and Gen Z following, and track record for innovation to strengthen its position as a global lifestyle brand across beauty, kids, home, apparel, food and beverage, and more.

This licensing initiative reportedly positions Sprinkles as a unique partner for brands and retailers seeking to align with a premium, culturally relevant name that has consistently driven consumer engagement and category innovation.

Since its founding in 2005, Sprinkles has strived to continuously revolutionized the bakery industry with a combination of creativity, quality, and cutting-edge ideas. The brand’s history of successful collaborations include:

Heritage meets modern appeal: As the original gourmet cupcake bakery, Sprinkles transformed a nostalgic treat into a luxury dessert, blending tradition with a fresh, modern approach.

As the original gourmet cupcake bakery, Sprinkles transformed a nostalgic treat into a luxury dessert, blending tradition with a fresh, modern approach. Creative collaborations: Sprinkles has partnered with brands like Kitsch to co-create body bars inspired by its best-selling flavors, and Mattel’s Barbie to celebrate the brand’s 65th anniversary. The brand has also collaborated with top chefs Padma Lakshmi and Brooke Williamson to craft exclusive flavor profiles as part of their Female Chef Series, Lexus to promote their December to Remember holiday promotion, and organizations like Gold House to celebrate cultural storytelling.

Sprinkles has partnered with brands like Kitsch to co-create body bars inspired by its best-selling flavors, and Mattel’s Barbie to celebrate the brand’s 65th anniversary. The brand has also collaborated with top chefs Padma Lakshmi and Brooke Williamson to craft exclusive flavor profiles as part of their Female Chef Series, Lexus to promote their December to Remember holiday promotion, and organizations like Gold House to celebrate cultural storytelling. Immersive consumer experiences: The pioneering Cupcake ATM and customizable gifting options have elevated the customer journey, blending physical and digital engagement seamlessly, the brand says.

The pioneering Cupcake ATM and customizable gifting options have elevated the customer journey, blending physical and digital engagement seamlessly, the brand says. Commitment to quality and luxury: With premium ingredients, elegant packaging, and attention to detail, Sprinkles aims to deliver an elevated product that aligns with high-end lifestyle branding.

A strategic move for long-term growth

“As we approach our 20th anniversary, we are committed to continuing our investment in the growth and evolution of Sprinkles, extending our unique brand into new lifestyle categories,” says Justin Murakami, president and COO of Sprinkles. “Lifestyle is a high-potential space for Sprinkles, and this expanded licensing program will allow us to collaborate with best-in-class partners to deliver innovative products that resonate with our core millennial and Gen Z audiences. This move supports our vision of becoming a global lifestyle brand and highlights our ability to inspire joy and connection far beyond the bakery.”

Why this matters for licensing and retail partners

The expanded licensing program will focus on developing co-branded products that extend Sprinkles’ "playful luxury" into everyday lifestyle categories. Whether it's beauty products inspired by Sprinkles’ signature scents and flavors, home goods infused with its modern design, or kids and apparel brands leveraging the brand’s colors and playful personality, Sprinkles will aim to offer partners an opportunity to stand out in the marketplace.

For more information about licensing opportunities with Sprinkles, please contact Shelly Marchetti, founder, The LNAgency, at shelly@thelnagency.com.

Related: Sprinkles, Miyoko’s Creamery partner on vegan cupcake