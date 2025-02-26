Whoa Dough, the brand known for its gluten-free, better-for-you cookie dough, is ready to unveil newest member of the Ready-to-Bake lineup: Brownie Batter Ready-to-Bake Cookie Dough. Attendees of Expo West, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, are invited to visit Whoa Dough at Booth #5101 in Hall E from March 5-7 to sample the treat and meet the team behind the creation of the brand’s all-natural, allergen-friendly snacks.

The snack reportedly delivers the classic, indulgent flavor of brownie batter, which can be enjoyed straight from the package or baked into warm, fudgy brownie cookies in just minutes. Created as a gluten-free snack, it contains only 90 calories and 8 g of sugar per serving, offering a BFY alternative to traditional brownie cookies and mixes. It is allergen-friendly, vegan, egg-free, nut-free, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and OU kosher. The egg-free recipe ensures that consumers can safely enjoy the brownie batter raw without any concerns.

Todd Goldstein, the founder of Whoa Dough, is thrilled to expand his popular snack line with the addition of Brownie Batter Ready-to-Bake. He and his sons are personally affected by gluten intolerance, so he understands the importance of offering worry-free options.

“Adding Whoa Dough Brownie Batter Ready-to-Bake to our lineup is a chocolate lover’s dream come true,” says Goldstein. “Plus, our cookie dough is crafted to meet the needs of those with celiac disease and those seeking versatile and better-for-you snacks. Whether enjoyed raw or baked, our rich, fudgy brownie batter offers the ultimate indulgence. This launch brings even more inclusivity and excitement to the Whoa Dough family—it’s a win-win and, dare we say, a home run!”

Whoa Dough's Ready-to-Bake line also includes favorites like Chocolate Chip and Sugar varieties. The new Brownie Batter Ready-to-Bake will be available in retailers nationwide beginning the first week of March.

