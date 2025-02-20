Japanese food technology firm Base Food has announced that with the U.S. debut of its nutrient-dense Base Cookies, it is bringing its baked wares to a new audience.

Beginning February 26, Base Cookies will be available on Amazon, as well as Walmart’s and Kroger’s websites. According to the company, this U.S. expansion will contribute to the well-being of American consumers by offering them simple, tasty, and nutritious food options. The company also is seeking to expand its U.S. presence through local production and strategic partnerships.

Base Cookies reportedly are nutrient-rich, combining more than 10 natural ingredients like whole wheat, soy, kelp, and rice bran. Crafted with the company’s proprietary technology, they are formulated to offer a balanced blend of protein, fiber, and 21 vitamins and minerals in a delicious, wholesome snack.

Base Food may be familiar to American consumers and bakery professionals, thanks to its Base Bread, a product intended to offer complete nutrition and natural ingredients in its rolls. The company, shipped online, was introduced to U.S. consumers in 2020, sold online via one-time purchase as well as through a subscription.

