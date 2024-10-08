This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from Crumbl, Frito-Lay, and more.

courtesy of Crumbl

To celebrate the release of the new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Crumbl crafted a new gourmet cake. The Afterlife Cake is a two-tiered dark chocolate cake, layered with a swirl of vanilla and dark chocolate cream cheese frosting, naturally colored by rich dark cocoa, and finished with sprinkles and a special-edition topper. Customers were able to purchase The Afterlife Cake from through September 7.

courtesy of General Mills

General Mills announced two new snack products and one returning snack item, each aimed at consumption during football-watching occasions. The releases include products from the company’s Bugles, Gardetto’s, and Chex Mix brands. Bugles Tabasco Flavored Crispy Corn (SRP: $3.99-$5.49) pairs the snack’s cone-shaped nibbles with the hot sauce brand. Aged Cheddar Gardetto’s (SRP: $4.29) consists of pretzels, rye crackers, cheddar crackers, breadsticks, and cheddar seasoning. The Tailgate Size of the brand’s Chex Mix snacks (SRP: $6.99), offered in Traditional, Cheddar, and Bold Party Blend versions, includes corn and wheat Chex cereal pieces, rye chips, bagel chips, and mini breadsticks.

courtesy of Frito-Lay

Frito-Lay announced it is bringing two potato chip flavors to shelves—one brand new, and another a flavor returning to stores after its debut and departure. Lay’s Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice, on shelves now, is inspired by the classic Louisiana seasoning. The chip is seasoned with a blend of peppers and fresh herbs, on a kettle-cooked chip for a savory, spicy snack. The Canadian-inspired Ruffles All Dressed flavor is coming back to shelves across the country; it features a blend of tangy, savory, and sweet tastes.

courtesy of Aldi

Aldi recently announced its lineup of food products for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and autumn. Its confectionery items include apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice coconut clusters, plus chocolate-covered pie bites. Its snack lineup ranges from granola to trail mixes to hot honey and maple flavors cashews, and its bakery lineup ranges from Mama Cozzi’s frozen pizzas to a Haunted House Cookie Kit to Spooky Sandwich Cremes. SRPs range from $3.69 to $9.99.

courtesy of Little Bites

Little Bites Snacks introduced Little Bites Biggie Muffins, available in two flavors: Bring on the Party Cake, and Feelin' Chocolate Chippy. The muffins are more than twice the size of classic Little Bites muffins. Bring on The Party Cake features a vanilla base and colorful sprinkles, and Feelin' Chocolate Chippy is made with real chocolate. Both varieties are free from high fructose corn syrup.

courtesy of Jack Link’s

Jack Link’s introduced its newest limited-edition beef jerky flavor, Red Light Green Light, a tribute to the Netflix show Squid Game. The Red Light Green Light flavor draws its inspiration from the Squid Game, combining sweet and spicy Korean flavors of Ssamjang with Jack Link’s signature beef jerky. The exclusive Red Light Green Light flavor, along with Original and Teriyaki varieties, are available in limited-edition collectible Squid Game packaging.

courtesy of Farm Rich

Farm Rich is adding four new snacks to its product lineup starting this October: Stuffed Buffalo Crunchers with Frank’s RedHot Sauce, Spinach Artichoke Dip Bites, and Grilled Cheese Bites, plus rereleasing its Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups. The new items will be available at Walmart stores nationwide for a retail price of $6.68 each.

courtesy of Kettle Brand

Just in time for fall tailgate season, Kettle Brand is packing a punch with its latest flavor offering: limited-edition Spicy Pimento Cheese, a blend of pimento peppers and cheddar cheese flavors cooked into kettle chips. Kettle Brand Spicy Pimento Cheese is available for a limited time starting this fall at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.29.

courtesy of Stacy’s Pita Chips

Stacy’s Pita Chips (owned by PepsiCo) is introducing its first new permanent flavor in five years, Stacy’s Tomato & Basil flavored pita chips. Featuring tomato and basil flavors, Stacy’s Tomato & Basil reportedly strikes a balance of savory and sweet, making it suitable for any charcuterie board, snack plate, or fall recipe. The new flavor is now available in stores nationwide in 7.33-oz. bags for $5.49.

courtesy of Hain Celestial

Hain Celestial Group introduced a number of seasonal items in the better-for-you space, including chips, fruit straws, snack bars, and more. The LTO items include Garden Veggie Snacks Apple Straws, made of apples and sprinkled with cinnamon; Terra Vegetable Chips Spiced Sweets & Apples, consisting of thinly sliced apples and sweet potatoes, crisped and flavored with cinnamon; and Earth's Best Sunny Days Snack Bars in Apple, which are fruit bars geared toward toddlers. The items will be sold at a number of retailers across the country, local and specialty shops, and online.