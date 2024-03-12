BJ’s Restaurant Sweetheart Pizookie treat for Valentine’s Day Restaurant chain BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse new baked item offers the chain’s take on a chocolate-covered strawberry. Available until February 15, the dessert featured a double chocolate cookie with chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate, rich vanilla bean ice cream, fresh strawberries, and strawberry purée, served with a side of chocolate shell topping that guests can pour onto the dessert.

Crumbl limited-time Tres Leches Cake Crumbl has announced the launch of its latest non-cookie limited-time offering, Tres Leches Cake. The item features a light, fluffy vanilla cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of cinnamon.

Pepperidge Farm tea-infused Milano London Fog cookies Pepperidge Farm announced a new limited-edition Milano cookie inspired by the popular café beverage, London Fog. Milano London Fog features the delicate taste of Earl Grey tea flavor, creamy milk chocolate, and a hint of vanilla flavor between two delicate biscuits. Alongside the new cookie, Pepperidge Farm is once again teaming up with Emmy-award-winning actor Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) for the next iteration of its ad campaign.

Rudi’s Bakery launches clean-label breakfast sandwiches Rudi’s Bakery has announced a selection of better-for-you Breakfast Sandwiches, also known as “Sammies,” which will be available in four varieties: Egg & Cheese Frittata with Bacon and Egg & Cheese Frittata with Sausage, both available on Rudi’s Organic Sourdough English Muffin or Gluten Free Brioche Bun.

Hostess introduces HoneyBun Donettes breakfast ‘mashup’ Hostess has morphed two of its popular sweet baked snacks into one breakfast treat. HoneyBun Donettes incorporate the warm cinnamon and sweet vanilla glaze flavor of Hostess HoneyBuns with the soft, fluffy texture of Hostess Donettes. The new breakfast snack is made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or artificial flavors.

Insomnia Cookies launches all-red velvet Valentine's Day collection Hostess For Valentine’s Day, Insomnia Cookies has a new option for those looking to part ways: the It’s Not Me, It’s You Pack, the "perfect, very unserious way of ending things, since warm cookies are better than a cold heart," says the brand For those Insomniacs’ who are embracing the season of love, the late-night bakery reintroduced the fan-favorite Deluxe Filled Lava Cake made with a Ghirardelli cookie and a Red Velvet Cookies ‘N Cream Brookie.

Late July introduces two permanent flavors to tortilla chip lineup Campbell's Late July brand is heating up its portfolio with two new permanent additions: Hawaiian Habanero and Scorchin' Sauce tortilla chips. Its Hawaiian Habanero flavor includes a balance of sweet and tangy pineapple flavor paired with a kick of spicy habanero pepper. Its Late July Scorchin' Sauce is composed of bold and savory cayenne pepper flavor that delivers on the Scorchin' Sauce name.

Crisp Power protein pretzels set for U.S. debut in March Founded by Gilad Zilberberg, the mind behind Dream Pretzels, Crisp Power, sister company to Dream Pretzels, is gearing up for its U.S. debut in March. Crisp Power, a brand committed to functional food, has crafted a pretzel that boasts high-protein and low-carb content, containing only six grams of carbs and 27-28g of plant-based protein per 1.7-oz. pack. Each pack provides 56% of the daily value of protein.

Old El Paso introduces Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Taco Shells This playoff season, legends are coming together on and off the field with the launch of new Old El Paso Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Taco Shells. The "Stand ‘N Stuff" dessert shells feature the crunch fans love from Old El Paso, now blasted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s Cinnadust. This flavor combination is bringing together fans everywhere—including defensive legend JJ Watt and offensive star and Justin Jefferson—to celebrate the season’s Most Valuable Taco.