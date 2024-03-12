This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from Rudi’s Bakery, Hostess, Late July Snacks, and more.

Pizookie

BJ’s Restaurant Sweetheart Pizookie treat for Valentine’s Day

Restaurant chain BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse new baked item offers the chain’s take on a chocolate-covered strawberry. Available until February 15, the dessert featured a double chocolate cookie with chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate, rich vanilla bean ice cream, fresh strawberries, and strawberry purée, served with a side of chocolate shell topping that guests can pour onto the dessert.