This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from IHOP, General Mills, and more.

IHOP has announced its November Pancake of the Month, Maple Bacon, a sweet and savory build up to the holiday season. IHOP’s new seasonal stack was available November 1 through November 30 and includes four buttermilk pancakes loaded with bacon and topped with maple glaze, diced bacon, a bacon strip and whipped topping. Consumers could order it as a combo with two pancakes, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links, two eggs your way, and hash browns.

General Mills' Nature Valley brand is introducing a new snack to the yogurt aisle: YoBark. Reportedly reminiscent of homemade TikTok creations using yogurt, fruit, and other frozen goodies, the brand-new dairy snack innovation combines the creaminess of yogurt with the crunchy texture of Nature Valley Granola. Available in Strawberry and Honey Vanilla flavors, YoBark includes key nutrients like calcium and Vitamin A & D.





AMC Theatres has announced the launch of a new product flavor as part of its line of retail popcorn: Cinnamon Butter Microwave Popcorn. The company reports that based on the popularity of its ready-to-eat and microwave varieties that launched less than two years ago, it is expanding its lineup to meet consumer demand. Cinnamon Butter Microwave Popcorn combines salty and sweet flavors, popped with sweet cinnamon spice.





Viral trends like holiday Pillsbury Shape stacked cookies are already making a comeback, and General Mills is celebrating the holiday season with new and returning products. Consumers can indulge their baking desires this holiday season with new Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Candy Cane Cookies, including ready-to-bake dough with peppermint candy cane pieces. Other new seasonal baking goodies include Pillsbury Seasonal Grinch Shape Cookie, new Betty Crocker Limited-Edition Soft Baked Peppermint Sugar Cookie Mix & Soft Baked Chocolate Crinkle Cookie Mix, and new Betty Crocker Hallmark 24 Days of Cookies.

General Mills' Chex cereal is partnering with seasonal icons Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the Peanuts gang to celebrate 75 years of laughs, love, and joy from the cartoons. Consumers can collect all five limited-edition boxes of Chex starring Peanuts characters, like Charlie Brown on Corn Chex, Snoopy on Rice Chex, and Pig Pen on Chocolate Chex. For those who buy three cereals at the same time, they can receive a limited-edition, nostalgic Chex x Peanuts Holiday Tin.













This holiday season, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is inviting guests to celebrate bold flavors and festive innovation with its new limited-time offerings, including a twist on its classic Butter Cake: the Mini Butter Cake Flight. Guests can enjoy the new cake flight now through Monday, January 6.

Macarooz, known for its macarons and mac pops, has recently launched its newest mac pop flavor at Costco. Sugar Cookie Mac Pops put a twist on the traditional cake pop. Crafted from upcycled, gluten-free macarons, each Mac Pop is dipped in rich chocolate and finished with a festive sprinkle topping. The treats are available in 10-count packs for $13.99 at Costco.





Aldi has released its new special products, or Aldi Finds, for December 2024. The list of offerings includes a number of limited-time snack and bakery items, including products geared toward winter holiday celebrations. In addition to the beverages, household goods, and other items, the list includes several snack and bakery goods, such as its Clancy’s Milk Chocolate & Caramel Pretzels, Bake Shop Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich, Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Loaded Potato Pizza, and more.





Eastern Standard Provisions (ESPCO) has released its first-ever soft pretzel charcuterie box. The box features an assortment of artisanal soft pretzels, complemented by a variety of cheeses, cured meats, cocktail mixes, and gourmet salts and sauces. ESPCO is partnering with small businesses to provide a "snacking experience" with this charcuterie box, it says. The partner products include: East Shore Coarse Dill Mustard, Craftmix Espresso Martini, Farmer’s Market Asiago Cheese Spread, Farmer’s Market Smokey Gouda Cheese Block, Farmer’s Market Smokey Sharp Cheddar Cheese Block, Cellar Reserve Onion & Garlic Cheese Block, Farmer’s Market Signature Beef Summer Sausage, and Farmer’s Market Signature Turkey Summer Sausage.





Organic and gluten-free brand Mary's Gone Crackers has announced that its Super Seed Everything flavor is now available at Costco locations nationwide. For the first time, consumers can purchase Mary's Gone Crackers in 18-oz family-sized packs. This expansion into Costco is a significant achievement for Mary's Gone Crackers, the brand says. Now with this additional distribution, the brand is competing more directly in the premium snack category, offering consumers a better-for-you option.