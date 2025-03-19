Most popular new products: February 2025

This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from Cheetos, Cheez-It, Keebler, and more.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar, a New York-based dessert company, have reunited to debut the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros. Combining Milk Bar's birthday cake flavor with a Taco Bell twist, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros will retail for $2.99 for two churros or $1.99 for one, while supplies last.

This Valentine’s Day, restaurant chain BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse rereleased its Sweetheart Pizookie. The treat featured a warm chocolate cookie made with premium Ghirardelli chocolate, topped with Vanilla Bean ice cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry purée, and a crackable chocolate topping. The dessert was available for dine-in only, from February 14-16, and was priced at $9.99.





Cheetos, a Frito-Lay brand, has introduced a Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle version of its extruded snack line. The first-ever Cheetos pickle flavor has been launched, according to the company, in response to longtime pleas from pickle-loving consumers. Frito-Lay reports the pickle trend has been pegged as one to watch and follow this year. Gen Z consumers (who have shown a fondness for pickles and spicy foods) have shared their own homemade versions of the snack, including dusting Flamin’ Hot dust over pickle spears, and coating cheese-covered pickles in crushed Flamin’ Hots.

Kettle Brand is expanding its product portfolio with one of the most trendy flavors of the last year: Chamoy. Chamoy’s popularity in American cuisine is surging, with mentions on social media growing 282% over the last two years. Featuring sweet, tangy, and spicy flavor with notes of lime, sweet pepper, and mango in every crunchy bite, new Kettle Brand Chamoy is the brand’s take on the popular Mexican condiment made from fruits, chiles, and spices.

Ferrero's Keebler brand, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is inviting fans to celebrate Butterbeer season with an official Butterbeer cookie, inspired by the flavor known throughout the world of Harry Potter. The limited-time release is a celebratory take on the wizarding beverage, featuring a Butterbeer-flavored cookie topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge that reportedly mimics the sweet and frothy combination of cream soda and butterscotch. The cookies come in four unique designs with shapes and imprints inspired by the Harry Potter films.

Mondelēz International has teamed up with Wisconsin-based, family-owned cheese company Sargento to create Sargento Cheese Bakes—premium cheese crackers made with real Sargento cheese as the first ingredient. Each cracker features Sargento cheese and herbs, reportedly delivering a flavorful crunch with cheese in every bite. The snack is available in three savory varieties: Aged White Cheddar & Rosemary, Pepper Jack, and Parmesan & Oregano.

Friday, February 7 through “Super” Sunday (Feb. 9), Krispy Kreme offered consumers its “Big Game Dozen”: six football-shaped doughnuts filled with White Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing with white icing football laces, alongside six Original Glazed doughnuts. The "Big Game Dozen” was available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

For the first time ever, the makers of Hormel Pepperoni are releasing limited edition Heart-to-Heart kits, an at-home Valentine’s Day pizza kit with every ingredient needed to celebrate, featuring limited-edition heart shaped pepperoni. The Pepperoni Heart-to-Heart kits help share the love with a customized message for consumers' loved ones, along with the first-ever heart-shaped pepperoni from Hormel Pepperoni.

Kellanova's Cheez-It brand is giving consumers a new way to experience their favorite snack: on their bagels. The brand is teaming up with PopUp Bagels to serve up Cheez-It Original Cream Cheese and Cheez-It Buffalo Wing Butter. The two spreads were available through Tuesday, February 11 at all PopUp Bagel locations.





Nature’s Path, North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company, has announced the launch of its latest U.S. innovation within its premium granola line. Love Crunch Granola now features two protein-packed flavors, including Organic Dark Chocolate & Almond Butter Protein Granola and Organic Peanut Butter Protein Granola. The line combines Love Crunch’s signature rich taste with 10 g of pea protein per serving.