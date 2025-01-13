This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from PepsiCo, Dr. Praeger’s, and more.

If you’re an avid Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery reader, you may notice that this article series, while new for us, is an evolution of our New Products Slideshows. Slideshows from past months can be found here, on our photo galleries page. We recently made the decision to transition them to articles instead.

Discount retailer Aldi has announced its Finds for the month of January 2025. The list of limited-time, seasonal and limited-time products includes snacks, baked goods, confectionery items, household gear, pet care products, and more. The bakery and snack Finds range from Mama Cozzi’s pizza products, to Kirkwood Heart Shaped Chicken Nuggets, to Clancy’s Pretzel Slims and Potato Chips.

Dr. Praeger’s, known for its plant-based frozen foods, is kicking off 2025 with a new snack: Mexican-Style Street Corn Cheesy Bites. Starting January 6, these veggie-forward bites will debut in over 100 Costco locations across the Midwest in the frozen aisle. The Bites reportedly include real crunchy corn tortilla chips on the outside and a creamy, savory blend of corn, mozzarella, and green chilis on the inside.





PepsiCo Foods North America's snack division is debuting an array of seasonal winter-themed offerings, the company says. As consumers get ready to stock up their pantry for the holiday season on Snacks.com, PepsiCo Foods North America is bringing new, festive offerings including Cheetos Snowy Cheese Balls, Smartfood Chocolate Cake Pop Popcorn, and Rold Gold Selects Auntie Anne’s Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Twists.













General Mills’ lineup of products now features limited-edition packaging to help consumers get in the spirit any day of the week. Consumers can kick off game day with a lineup of family-favorite cereals from Lucky Charms, Honey Nut Cheerios, Cocoa Puffs, and Trix in specially designed football packaging available at retailers nationwide. Plus, they can purchase limited-edition “Cinnamoji” Toast Crunch with new printed football cereal pieces inside. Consumers can also purchase a Mega Bundle that includes a limited-edition Mega box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch featuring Jason Kelce packaging and a Mega bowl. The bundle will be exclusively available on Walmart.com in early January.





Crumbl unveiled an all-new dessert developed in collaboration with Jimmy Fallon, inspired by his new Holiday Seasoning album. The Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie, featuring chocolate layers and candy cane accents, was available starting December 2–7 at all Crumbl locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie is a reportedly rich brownie topped with a peppermint white drop buttercream complete with a drizzle of semi-sweet ganache and a crunch of candy cane pieces.





Post Consumer Brands is introducing OREO Puffs, a new cereal that brings the cookie to life. OREO Puffs is reportedly a combination of crunchy, chocolate cereal puffs and mini marshmallows, made with real Oreo cookie wafers. The cereal brings the taste of the Oreo cookie to consumers' breakfast bowls.

Mars' Kind brand, purveyor of BFY snacks and bars, launched an Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Protein bar. Kind Breakfast Protein bars contain 8 g protein and are made with 100% whole grains for sustained energy. The breakfast bars are made with five supergrains and use dried apple pieces and cinnamon for a chewy, soft baked protein bar.





Mondelēz International's Oreo brand will debut six new flavor innovations to its portfolio and frozen treats lineup in 2025, with its Oreo Game Day cookies being released on Dec. 26. The lineup includes Oreo Game Day Cookies, Oreo Loaded cookies, Golden Oreo Cakesters, Oreo Irish Crème Thins, and Oreo Minis Peanut Butter, in addition to a few frozen options.

Meat snack brand The New Primal has announced the availability of its Snack Mates Chicken & Maple Mini Sticks at select Costco stores across the U.S. This rollout will begin this month with over 350 Costco stores carrying the snack. The New Primal Snack Mates are low-sugar (only 1 g per serving), high in protein (3 g per serving), and reportedly kid-friendly flavors.





Nuts.com was back for the holidays with a selection of festive snacks, gifts, and ingredients. The website offered consumers everything from peppermint bark and Christmas truffles to its Holly Jolly Jingle mix and Santa pants. Some of nuts.com's holiday features included Santa’s Pants, with two pounds of sweets; a Christmas Treats Tin; a Holiday Hits Cookie Box; and a Nutty Snowman Gift Tower.