This month’s New Product Slideshow article includes products from Crumbl, Frito-Lay, and more.

If you’re an avid Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery reader, you may notice that this article series, while new for us, is an evolution of our New Products Slideshows. Slideshows from past months can be found here, on our photo galleries page. We recently made the decision to transition them to articles instead.

courtesy of Pepperidge Farm

For the 66% of Americans that prefer side dishes to entrees during the holiday season, Thanksgiving stuffing and rolls are two essentials for the table, says Pepperidge Farm. In fact, nearly 80% of all stuffing unit sales from the company occur in November and December alone.

Starting this fall, Pepperidge Farm is combining the two seasonal staples to elevate the holidays in its new Farmhouse Stuffing Seasoned Rolls. Available at national retailers for a limited time, the new seasoned rolls will hit shelves this fall for an SRP of $4.99 per 12-pack.

courtesy of Cici’s Pizza

Cicis Pizza’s all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant teamed up with Kellanova to introduce a limited-time menu item for October’s National Pizza Month: the Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza Available for dine-in and off-premise ordering, Cicis’ Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza brings together Eggo waffles and crispy chicken atop a pizza crust, all lightly drizzled with maple syrup. For diners looking to take a whole Chicken and Eggo Waffles Pizza home, Cicis offered a medium for $9.99, a large for $11.99, and a giant for $14.99.

courtesy of Zapp’s

Utz Brands showcased new and upcoming snack products at the 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show, held October 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Zapp’s Big Cheezy Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix will be available in stores in February 2025. The new pretzels feature the same flavor profile as recently introduced Big Cheezy potato chips, which are topped with a blend of cheddar cheese, sour cream, and Cajun seasoning, for a cheesy twist on a classic New Orleans taste.

courtesy of Schär

Schär is ringing in the holiday season with its Gluten-Free Speculoos Spiced Cookies and Italian Panettone. The speculoos cookies include a blend of aromatic spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, and the Panettone offers a gluten-free twist on the Italian sweet bread. The treat includes raisins and a candied citrus peel, creating a flavor that evokes the spirit of Italian holiday baking. Both the cookies and the bread are free from artificial preservatives.

courtesy of Little Bites

Conagra Brands, Inc. exhibited at the 2024 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Las Vegas this October. Featuring a $3.2 billion snacks portfolio, Conagra's offerings include meat snacks, sunflower seeds, and bagged salty snacks. New products from Slim Jim’s, Fatty Smoked Meat Sticks, David’s, Glutino, Andy Capp’s, and more were displayed for consumers.

courtesy of BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

As autumn ushers in a new season of flavors, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has unveiled its new fall menu. Headlining the lineup is the Spooky Pizookie dessert, making its return and showcasing a cookies ’n’ cream cookie topped with Oreo crumbs and Halloween sprinkles, plus topped with orange vanilla bean ice cream. The dessert includes a crackable chocolate shell as a final flourish. In addition to the Spooky Pizookie, BJ’s is also offering its Big Twist Pretzel with BJ’s Beer Cheese, a pizza-oven-baked pretzel sprinkled with pretzel salt and served with BJ’s Brewhouse Blonde beer cheese and honey dijon mustard for dipping.

courtesy of DiGiorno

DiGiorno is officially relaunching its Thanksgiving Pizza featuring all the turkey day flavors: roasted turkey, gravy sauce, green beans and cranberries, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, plus a crispy onion topping, loaded on top of a thick Detroit-style crust. The pizza was exclusively be available at the Kroger family of stores starting in October, for a limited time. The suggested retail price will be $9.99 (prices may vary by store).

courtesy of PepsiCo

PepsiCo has introduced a number of Halloween-themed items across two of its brands: Quaker, and Frito-Lay’s Cheetos. The items are designed to be given out to trick-or-treaters, shared with friends, or put out for spooky-time parties. The products include Quaker Chewy Halloween Minis and Cheetos Bag of Bones. The Halloween Minis are available in 28-count packages for $6.29, and both the Cinnamon Sugar and White Cheddar flavors of Bag of Bones will retail for $5.89.

courtesy of S’noods

Chef-driven noodle snack brand S’noods has announced its first sweet-savory flavor, Sweet Kugel. Launching just in time for the Jewish high holidays, the snack is inspired by kugel, a beloved Jewish noodle dish. According to the company, while nearly every home has its own take on the sweet noodle-centric dish, the Sweet Kugel S’noods put a modern twist on the nostalgic holiday treat. It features a blend of custard, cardamom, cinnamon, and a hint of caramelized vanilla, with a crunch to evoke the crispy, golden-brown noodle edges found in the home-baked version.

courtesy of Daiya

Daiya—a brand focused on plant-based frozen foods, dairy-free cheeses, and other veg-friendly items—has announced the launch of its new and improved pizza line, just in time for October’s National Pizza Month. Available now at major retailers nationwide, the reformulated pizzas (according to the company) deliver a better taste than previous iterations. The refreshed products reportedly offer a lighter, fluffier, and crispier gluten-free crust, with enhanced rich tomato sauce; also, they are now paired with Daiya's reformulated cheese made with Daiya Oat Cream blend.